Michelle Keegan just got the Princess of Wales 2025 'hidden highlights'

Michelle Keegan is navigating early motherhood right now and looks to be loving every second. But, as all new mums know, time for yourself can be pretty scarce when you have a little baby to look after, and a bit of self-care is always needed to relax.

The wife of Mark Wright headed to the hairdresser earlier this week, sharing a snapshot of her new 'do.

The Ten Pound Poms star's mane post hair salon was long, luscious, and littered with a smattering of blonde highlights, giving her a fresh new look for 2025.

Michelle shows off her new, highlighted hair

We adored the subtle change and couldn't help but be reminded of the stunning Princess of Wales, who, too, has incredible hair, very like Michelle's.

In February, the wife of Prince William launched a new project from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood aimed at supporting young children in the development of crucial social and emotional skills at the National Portrait Gallery.

© Getty Kate's hair looked longer than ever in February

Delighting onlookers with a chocolate brown blazer, her hair looked longer than ever - experts believe it to be around 20 inches.

It was also slightly lighter in parts, looking to have been updated with gentle highlights.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' hair looked stunning with golden highlights

Michael Gray, award-winning hairstylist to the stars, told HELLO! he thinks Kate indeed lightened her hair. "Her colour tends to be on the warmer side of brown with woven in, light caramel tones."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate's hair debuted warmer tones

He added: "With the days getting longer and brighter, it seems that Kate’s colourist has introduced some fresh spring subtle highlights in a balayage form around the face, which is framing, giving the illusion of her hair being lighter. [She is still] keeping the depth in places along the parting and underneath around her neckline where you can see the highlight pop subtly."

© Getty Images The royal's hair always looks immaculate

The former stylist at John Frieda added: "I love the placement and how the hair hasn’t been lifted too much for it to still look natural looking without being bright and bold. Her hair is toned beautifully and complements her base colour and skin tone, with a soft golden blonde glaze."