Simone Ashley is a scarlet siren on final day in Cannes

We're used to seeing Simone Ashley in fabulous frocks in her Bridgerton role, but the British actress really pulled out all the stops at the Cannes Film Festival…

The star stunned in a gravity-defying white dress on Friday, then on Saturday she wowed in a sleek red dress on the closing day of the prestigious event.

The column dress skimmed Simone's slender figure beautifully and the way it barely touched the floor looked like she was angelically levitating down the red carpet. Truly a heavenly look!

© Getty Images Simone Ashley attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals

Simone's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared details of her stunning look, revealing that it was a show-stopping Prada gown. She teamed it with a unique Jessica McCormack necklace that worked perfectly with the clean bandeau cut. The actress' hair was a slicked-back style by Stephane Lancien and her warm makeup was thanks to pro MUA, Alex Babsky.

© AFP via Getty Images The British actress looked incredible

Bridal white on Friday

On Friday, Simone donned an ivory gown from Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 2025 collection. The corset bodice and plunging neckline commanded attention as she posed on the red carpet ahead of "The Mastermind" screening. The exaggerated hip detail balanced out the unique corset and made for quite the captivating look.

© WireImage Simone Ashley attended Cannes Film Festival 2025 in Vivienne Westwood

Along with her breathtaking dress, Simone's hair was a highlight as her tumbling curls looked incredible. Further glamour was added to the look with drop diamond earrings and a large, glittering ring.

Simone seems to be a big fan of white dresses, and she wears them well. At a screening for Picture This, in New York’s NeueHouse in Madison Square, she stepped out in a could-be-bridal gown for the occasion. The dress had a thigh-high split and a knotted flower detail on the shoulder. She kept her hair looking natural and opted for glowing makeup with a burgundy lipstick.

© Getty Images Simone wears another white dress

Best dressed stars

The 78th Cannes Film Festival has not disappointed in the style department with some landmark looks hitting the red carpet. Of course, Rihanna's bump-baring blue dress and umbrella moment with A$AP Rocky won our hearts.

© AFP via Getty Images Rihanna rocked a statement blue hue in Cannes as she debuted her baby bump

Then there was Michelle Keegan's debut Cannes look where she sported a structured white dress complete with statement hat. Take a bow ladies, we love it!

© FilmMagic Michelle Keegan attends the "The Mastermind" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival months after giving birth

