Michelle Keegan just got brown eyelash extensions - and we're totally converted

Michelle Keegan has just returned from the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and the new mum looked stunning as she sent flashbulbs popping on the red carpet.

Now that the mama is back in Blighty, her trusted beauty therapist just shared a picture of her new lash transformation, which features brown eyelashes. Yes, brown!

With the low-maintenance, natural look on the rise right now, it's easy to see why Michelle is opting for a softer tone when it comes to her peepers.

Plus, as a new mum, she won't have as much time to apply makeup, especially enduring the tiredness those night feeds bring.

Susanna Kettle-Williams, award-winning lash artist, educator, and head of training at London Lash Pro, told HELLO: "Michelle wanted something soft, natural, and flattering for her latest lash look, so I used two lengths, 7mm to 12mm of Russian Volume Lashes in the shade 'Espresso' from London Lash Pro to give her the finish she wanted."

Speaking about the trend for the paired-back lash look, the beauty professional explained: "Brown Lashes are really taking the lash industry by storm right now. We’ve seen a downward trend recently with the decline in general bookings across the industry, but more and more clients are asking for softer, natural looks, and brown just fits the brief perfectly!"

Praising the Ten Pound Poms actress's support, she added: "Someone like Michelle being such a style icon makes a huge impact in bringing the lash industry back up again."

Why are brown lashes so popular?

"Brown lashes give more of a subtle look as opposed to intense black," Susanna explains. "Some may say they are best suited to those who are fair or auburn, but now many hair tones are going for the brown for the overall softness effect it brings."

She added: "The 'clean girl aesthetic' is also still very much on trend at the moment, so brown equally gives that 'no make up, make up' look."

Lash extensions maintenance

If Michelle wants to keep her wide-eyed, mascara-free look with eyelash extensions, she will need to top them up.

Susanna advises: "Lash extensions tend to last 6 weeks for those who wish to maintain the look Infills are recommended every two to three weeks."