Downton Abbey star looks sensational in bikini and mini shorts

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt looked flawless on Tuesday as she posed for a bikini photo while in Mauritius.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 44-year-old uploaded a stunning snapshot of herself reclining on a sofa with a crisp glass of fizz in her hand. Towering palm trees framed the tranquil terrace spot, and leafy trees jutted up on either side.

Embracing the warm weather, the mother-of-one donned a chic black bandeau bikini top which she paired with flattering mini shorts. She accessorised with some tortoiseshell sunglasses and wore her honeyed blonde locks in tousled, beachy waves.

© Instagram Joanne looked so stylish in her chic swimwear

"Magical moments in Mauritius", she wrote in her caption.

Fans of the star were quick to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning", while another penned: "You look amazing!" and third chimed in: "Summer suits you very well".

Baby joy

Joanne welcomed her first child in September 2024. The notoriously private actress hasn't revealed the name or gender of her child. She's also yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father.

© Getty Images The TV star at the Brit Awards in 2024

Back in August 2023, she was linked to a mystery man named Mark but has thus far remained tight-lipped about their reported romance.

Joanne was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she wed in a romantic Oxford ceremony. The pair were married from 2012 to 2020, and lived together in Buckinghamshire, before confirming their split.

© Getty Images The actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in 2024

The actress, who is best known for portraying Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, first revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Into Film Awards in June 2024. She dazzled at the red-carpet event in a scarlet mini dress complete with a dramatic trailing cape and an asymmetrical neckline.

Returning to Downton Abbey

The TV star is set to reprise her role as Anna Bates in the film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Speaking in a recent interview, the actress was asked if her character would get a fitting ending come 12 September.

© Carnival Films Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates and Brendan Coyle as Bates in Downton Abbey

"I'm really happy with where Anna Bates ends up," she said at the time. "I mean, I kind of wrote my own storyline because I was heavily pregnant, so Anna had to be heavily pregnant, so there we go."

Anna and her husband, John (Brendan Coyle), welcomed a son named John Jr. during series six of the hit period show. With the character slated to have another child in the final film, fans can already expect some wholesome scenes between Anna, John and their growing family.