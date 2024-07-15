Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt showcases blossoming baby bump in stunning Bardot dress
Joanne Froggatt in white dress at wimbledon© Getty

Joanne Froggatt showcases blossoming baby bump in stunning Bardot dress

The Downton Abbey actress is expecting her first child

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt showcased her blossoming baby bump in a new series of photos from her weekend visit to Wimbledon.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 43-year-old actress shared a string of snapshots from SW19, including a joyous image of herself beaming next to a verdant floral display peppered with blue and white flowers.

Brendan Coyle and Joanne Froggatt in Downton Abbey© Nick Briggs
The actress is best known for starring as Anna Bates in period drama Downton Abbey

For the special occasion, Joanne rocked a stunning Bardot-style white dress adorned with sprigs of delicate flowers. She accessorised with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and wore her flowing blonde locks down loose in a centre part.

As for makeup, the TV star highlighted her features with a touch of highlighter and a glossy pink lip.

pregnant woman in white maxi dress© Instagram
The actress looked radiant in a floral maxi dress

Sharing a glimpse inside her visit to the tennis tournament, Joanne wrote in her caption: "An absolutely incredible day @wimbledon yesterday! What an epic men's final! One of the most exciting tennis matches I've ever seen!"

She added: "Thank you @astonmartin @meredith.global for a truly magical day, with magical people!"

The star's fans and friends raced to heap praise on Joanne, with one writing: "You look amazing! Such a pretty dress on you!!," while a second remarked: "You look absolutely gorgeous, Jo! Looks like the most amazing time," and a third chimed in: "You and bump both look magical!!"

Joanne Froggatt showing off her baby bump on the red carpet© Getty Images
Joanne cradled her blossoming bump on the red carpet

Joanne confirmed her pregnancy back in June at the Into Film Awards held at the ODEON Luxe in Leicester Square. Debuting her growing bump, she donned a vibrant red one-shoulder dress and matching red heels.

The actress has yet to confirm the identity of the father. In August 2023, the star was linked to a mystery man named Mark, with whom she is thought to be in a relationship.

Notoriously private, the star has remained tight-lipped about their romance, but it's widely reported that Joanne and Mark had already been together for several months when they were first pictured together.

woman smiling in leather dress © Getty Images
Joanne at the BRIT Awards 2024

From 2012 to 2020, the Downton Abbey alum was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she married in a romantic Oxford ceremony. Joanne confirmed their split during a candid interview with The Telegraph.

Opening up, she shared: "We've been separated for a little while. I'm looking to the future. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

Since their split, Joanne has taken over the former couple's joint production company called Run After It. "I've taken that over now, so I'm running my own company," she revealed.

