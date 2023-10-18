Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt stands out in plunging metallic bodice and flared trousers

Joanne Froggatt was among the many guests who dazzled at the launch of Manolo Blahnik: 'The Craft' on Tuesday night.

The Downton Abbey actress, who rocked a bold contrasting outfit, appeared to be in great spirits as she posed for pictures at the event, which was held at 11 Carlos Place in Mayfair.

© Getty Joanne Froggatt at the Manolo Blahnik launch of the 'The Craft' at Xydrobe

Turning heads, Joanne stunned in a metallic bodice, complete with a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a pair of black figure-flattering wide-leg trousers. She styled the look further with an edgy mirrored clutch and delicate jewellery.

Guests at the private cocktail reception were there to celebrate the launch of the multisensory virtual and physical experience destination xydrobe London.

Joanne's sighting comes shortly after she joined her Downton Abbey co-stars at Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge's beautiful London-based wedding in September.

© Nick briggs Joanne is famed for starring in Downton Abbey

Just weeks prior, the actress sparked rumours of a possible new romance, three years after her divorce from husband James Cannon.

Back in August, the actress was spotted strolling hand-in-hand with her rumoured new partner, whose name is Mark, whilst enjoying a walk in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

Although not much is known about the star's new romance, it seems this is her first relationship since her split from her husband of eight years, James Cannon.

© getty The actress split from ex-husband James Cannon in 2020

In February 2020, Joanne confirmed that she and her partner had separated. The news came weeks before the world went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the breakdown of her marriage, the 43-year-old previously revealed that she is "grateful" for what she has. Last year, she told Red Magazine: "I didn't think I'd be divorced, I didn't think we'd be going through a pandemic, I didn't think my life would be in flux in the way it was. But I'm OK with that."

Since their split, Joanne has taken over the former couple's joint production company, Run After It. "I've taken that over now, so I'm running my own company," she explained.

"I'm excited to move forward with it and get my head around the direction in which I want to take things. We've already had a script commissioned by Sky. It feels like an exciting new chapter."