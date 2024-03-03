Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt stuns at BRIT Awards in daring leather dress

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt looked phenomenal on Saturday evening as she served up a slice of high-octane glamour at the BRIT Awards.

For the star-studded occasion, which took place at London's O2 arena, the Liar actress rocked a vampy black leather dress by Sophie Couture complete with an asymmetrical plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high split.

She spruced up her look with a pair of black strappy heels and wore her blonde locks in a slicked back updo. As for makeup, Joanne sported a bronzed glow, fluttery lashes and a glossy pink lip.

During the glitzy evening, Joanne took to the stage to present SZA with a gong for International Artist of the Year. Appearing via video message, the 'All the Stars' hitmaker said: "I'm so grateful for this honour, thank you for bumping my music, and I hear you're at the O2 which is my favourite… And I should be back really soon!"

The evening also saw singer Raye make history, winning six BRIT Awards including best album of the year, best artist and best song. The singer, who had been nominated for an impressive seven awards, is now level with the record for the most number of BRITs won in one award year along with the likes of Blur, Harry Styles and Adele.

Taking to the stage to accept her Album of the Year gong for My 21st Century Blues, Raye delivered an emotional speech alongside her grandmother who joined her on stage. Breaking down in tears, she gushed: "You just don't understand what this means to me."

She added: "My middle name is Agatha and this is Agatha Dawson. I'm so proud of this album. I'm in love with music. All I ever wanted to be is an artist and now I'm an artist with an album of the year!"

Also among the female winners were pop queens Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue who won best pop act and BRITs global icon respectively.

In her acceptance speech, Kylie first paid tribute to the biggest winner of the night, saying: "I'm just going to be sobbing with Raye, Raye you did that".

She continued: "There's a part of me that’s the 14-year-old girl in the room dreaming of making music" and told music students that she feels their 'promise' as well.

Kylie finished by adding: "I love you, and I will always love you, you have my heart".