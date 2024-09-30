Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt welcomes first child

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt has reportedly welcomed her first child.

According to MailOnline, the actress, 44, welcomed her bundle of joy earlier this month.

© Getty Images Joanne has welcomed her first child

In new pictures obtained by the publication, Joanne was spotted pushing a pram in Berkshire last week with a broad grin stretched across her face.

For the autumnal outing, the actress looked effortlessly stylish dressed in a leather biker jacket, a crisp white T-shirt, baggy trousers and a baker boy cap.

© Nick Briggs The actress is best known for starring as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey

Joanne accessorised with a black leather crossbody bag and wore her blonde tresses down loose in a sleek style. As for makeup, the TV star highlighted her features with smokey eyeshadow and telescopic mascara.

While Joanne is thought to be in a relationship, she is yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father.

Back in August 2023, she was linked to a mystery man named Mark, but has thus far remained tight-lipped about their reported romance.

© Getty Images Joanne Froggatt was previously married to James Cannon

Prior to their relationship, Joanne was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she wed in a romantic Oxford ceremony. The pair were married from 2012 to 2020, and lived together in Buckinghamshire, before confirming their split.

The star – who is set to appear in the third Downton Abbey film – first made her pregnancy public knowledge back in June at the Into Film Awards.

© Getty Images The actress looked radiant in red at the Into Film Awards

At the glittering event, she debuted her baby bump in a sophisticated one-shoulder dress in red. She looked radiant posing for snapshots with one hand cradling her growing bump.

Downton Abbey's return

Joanne is set to star in the third Downton film, which is currently in production. It will and will return to the silver screen in September next year, just days before its 15th birthday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Downton Abbey stars: Where are they now?

The actress will reunite with many of the original cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, and Penelope Wilton.

Teasing the new film, the Countess of Carnarvon called the production "a leap of imagination and faith and all of it irresistible" during an interview with Tatler.

© Nick Briggs/Carnival Films Production is underway on the third film

Filming is set to take place in the grounds of Highclere Castle - home to the Crawley family. The Countess of Carnarvon, who owns the 17th-century stately home, revealed that filming will take place both inside the castle and around the grounds.

Speaking to Tatler, she shared: "As well as filming inside, some days – weather willing – will hopefully be spent outside around the lawns, on the paths and around the park."