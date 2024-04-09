Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye stuns in a black gown as she celebrates 30th anniversary with loved-up throwbacks

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan are celebrating 30 years of love and togetherness, marking the anniversary of when they first met back in 1994.

Keely, 60, took to Instagram to share a slew of loved-up photos marking their time together as she reflected on that first meeting and eventually embarking on their romance.

She included photos of theirs from beach vacations and events (plus one highlighting Pierce's energetic demeanor), and led with a beautiful snapshot of theirs from the Ark Trust's Genesis Awards in 1996.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely celebrated 30 years together

Keely wore a breathtaking black floor-length gown with spaghetti straps and paired it with a gorgeous diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, and a high pony, standing beside her husband wearing a crisp black suit and tie.

"4-8-94 was my lucky day," she mused. "How could I have [known] as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?"

"Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later. Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial Time [flies] on love's wings."

The feeling was quite mutual, as Pierce, 70, returned the sentiment with a comment on her post that read: "Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly."

Fans were full of praise for their enduring love story, responding to her post with comments like: "Stunning lady with a real gentleman. You two are pure class and set the bar high for how the couples should respect and love each other eternally," and: "True love. You are both such an inspiration as a couple," as well as: "How beautiful Keely, T'was meant to be."

Pierce was first married to actress Cassandra Harris, who tragically passed away in 1991 from ovarian cancer, which left her James Bond star husband in mourning.

© Instagram The couple first met in 1994 and embarked on a relationship soon after, tying the knot in 2001

Three years later, he and Keely, a journalist at the time, met in Mexico at a party where she was supposed to be interviewing Cheers and The Good Place star Ted Danson. However, she found herself quickly entranced by Pierce.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" she told People.

© Getty Images They met at a party in Mexico in 1994, where Keely was supposed to interview Ted Danson

They had their first date just days later, during which they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning."

"I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man," she said. "He really likes and appreciates women."

© Getty Images They now are the parents of sons Dylan and Paris

They tied the knot in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Ireland, and have since welcomed two sons, now 27-year-old Dylan, and now 23-year-old Paris, both of whom have dabbled in modeling, art, filmmaking, and more creative pursuits like their parents.

