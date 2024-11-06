Ben Affleck adopts new look months after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is embracing a new life in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez. Although the couple have been seen out and about with each other on occasion, they're now leading markedly different lives.

Reports of their speculated separation began earlier this year, and were fueled by all the times they were seen apart from each other while living on opposite coasts.

In August, Jennifer, 55, bit the bullet and filed for divorce in a Los Angeles Superior County court from Ben, 52, after two years of marriage. Get more details below...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Neither has publicly commented on the split, with JLo promoting her new project Unstoppable, which happens to be produced by Ben and his best friend Matt Damon through their company Artists Equity.

However, the actor and filmmaker is already moving on to new pursuits, namely several new projects with Matt and Artists Equity, one of which even requires him to go with a brand new look.

Ben and Matt, 54, sat down with Extra for an interview alongside Cillian Murphy, who stars in their latest production, Small Things Like These, and they were also asked about their own upcoming project together, RIP.

© Getty Images Ben is sporting a new, thicker beard, all for his latest role in "RIP"

The duo will team up on-screen once again for the Netflix crime-thriller, and they revealed during their conversation that they were already filming, and were even growing out their beards in the process.

"We're in the middle of it, that's why we're bearded," Matt joked, to which Ben added: "Everything you need to know, you can see right here," while stroking his stubble.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears in last project with ex Ben Affleck

There is no release date slated so far for RIP, although Ben shared that it could come out as early as the end of this year. Joe Carnahan will serve as the film's writer and director, and the cast also features Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Néstor Carbonell.

© Getty Images Matt is sporting a beard for the film as well

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the duo were asked about Unstoppable, which also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Canavale and Don Cheadle, and they were full of praise for the film.

MORE: Ben Affleck steps out with Jennifer Garner and avoids awkward run-in with ex Jennifer Lopez

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than [Small Things Like These], but is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," the Chasing Amy star replied.

© Getty Images Jennifer is knee-deep in promotion for "Unstoppable" as well

"[Director William] Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, all of whom were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony and Judy, and the relationship with them and the passion they had to bring this story to life."

MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit with $64m setback amid divorce

Jennifer plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA champion wrestler Anthony Robles, who gained fame for his title-winning bouts despite being born with one leg. Ben even dubbed his estranged wife's performance "spectacular."

© Getty Images "And if there's any sort of key to what success we've had so far…we believed in the right people. And Unstoppable is another example."

"It's another one that we're really, really proud of," he continued. "And if there's any sort of key to what success we've had so far…we believed in the right people. And Unstoppable is another example." Unstoppable is due for a limited theatrical release on December 6, and will then be available on Prime Video come January 16, 2025.