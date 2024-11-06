Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Affleck adopts new look months after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Subscribe
Ben Affleck adopts new look months after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Getty Images

Ben Affleck adopts new look months after Jennifer Lopez divorce

The Air actor is going for rugged new look like his best friend Matt Damon

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ben Affleck is embracing a new life in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez. Although the couple have been seen out and about with each other on occasion, they're now leading markedly different lives.

Reports of their speculated separation began earlier this year, and were fueled by all the times they were seen apart from each other while living on opposite coasts. 

In August, Jennifer, 55, bit the bullet and filed for divorce in a Los Angeles Superior County court from Ben, 52, after two years of marriage. Get more details below...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Neither has publicly commented on the split, with JLo promoting her new project Unstoppable, which happens to be produced by Ben and his best friend Matt Damon through their company Artists Equity.

However, the actor and filmmaker is already moving on to new pursuits, namely several new projects with Matt and Artists Equity, one of which even requires him to go with a brand new look.

Ben and Matt, 54, sat down with Extra for an interview alongside Cillian Murphy, who stars in their latest production, Small Things Like These, and they were also asked about their own upcoming project together, RIP.

Ben Affleck is seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Ben is sporting a new, thicker beard, all for his latest role in "RIP"

The duo will team up on-screen once again for the Netflix crime-thriller, and they revealed during their conversation that they were already filming, and were even growing out their beards in the process.

"We're in the middle of it, that's why we're bearded," Matt joked, to which Ben added: "Everything you need to know, you can see right here," while stroking his stubble. 

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears in last project with ex Ben Affleck

There is no release date slated so far for RIP, although Ben shared that it could come out as early as the end of this year. Joe Carnahan will serve as the film's writer and director, and the cast also features Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Néstor Carbonell.

US actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso © Getty Images
Matt is sporting a beard for the film as well

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the duo were asked about Unstoppable, which also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Canavale and Don Cheadle, and they were full of praise for the film.

MORE: Ben Affleck steps out with Jennifer Garner and avoids awkward run-in with ex Jennifer Lopez

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than [Small Things Like These], but is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," the Chasing Amy star replied. 

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 05, 2024 in London, England. "Unstoppable" from Amazon MGM Studios will be released in UK cinemas on December 6, 2024 and on Prime Video on January 16, 2025. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Prime Video)© Getty Images
Jennifer is knee-deep in promotion for "Unstoppable" as well

"[Director William] Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, all of whom were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony and Judy, and the relationship with them and the passion they had to bring this story to life."

MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit with $64m setback amid divorce

Jennifer plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA champion wrestler Anthony Robles, who gained fame for his title-winning bouts despite being born with one leg. Ben even dubbed his estranged wife's performance "spectacular."

ben affleck jennifer lopez red carpet© Getty Images
"And if there's any sort of key to what success we've had so far…we believed in the right people. And Unstoppable is another example."

"It's another one that we're really, really proud of," he continued. "And if there's any sort of key to what success we've had so far…we believed in the right people. And Unstoppable is another example." Unstoppable is due for a limited theatrical release on December 6, and will then be available on Prime Video come January 16, 2025.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More