Stacey Solomon unveils fabulous new look as she celebrates joyful news

Stacey Solomon looked every inch the belle of the ball on Monday evening as she stepped out to attend The Beauty Awards with her co-owned haircare brand, REHAB.

For the glitzy red carpet occasion, Stacey, 34, shimmered in a sequin-clad midi dress complete with a fabulous, feathered Bardot neckline and a scintillating thigh-split.

© Getty Images The TV presenter dazzled in sequins at The Beauty Awards

She teamed her spellbinding garment with a pair of matching black heels and adorned her ears with a cluster of glittering earrings.

Levelling up her look, Stacey pulled out all the stops in the hair and beauty department – and we're seriously here for it!

© Getty Images Stacey shone brightly on the red carpet

Opting for a subtle yet glamorous beauty blend, the mother-of-five highlighted her chiselled features with glow-infused foundation, honeyed bronzer, a nude lip and a whimsical eyeshadow in a pearlescent hue.

As for hair, Stacey wore her tumbling caramel waves flipped over in a side part to inject a touch of Hollywood finesse. Red carpet perfection!

The evening turned out to be a memorable one for Stacey as the star scooped an impressive three wins during the awards ceremony.

Her haircare brand REHAB., which she co-owns alongside Vicky Ellis and Anastasia Muca, nabbed awards in three separate categories: Product of the Year, Styling Superstar and Beauty Innovation. Beyond this, her brand came as Highly Commended for Best Beauty Accessory.

Prior to the glittering occasion, Stacey delighted fans with a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots taken at her lavish home which she shares with her husband Joe Swash. Take a look at Pickle Cottage in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon turns Pickle Cottage into festive haven for Christmas

The star turned heads in a series of sultry mirror selfies which certainly caught the attention of her loyal followers.

"Feeling beautiful, might delete later [laughing face emoji] It’s been a while… But Mum & dad are OUT out," she noted in her caption.

© Instagram Stacey posed up a storm ahead of the event

"It doesn't feel right on a Monday night. But grandad is on duty & ready for the 4 drop school run bonanza in the morning. So we are going to make the absolute most of this rare occurrence."

She continued: "Good luck to my amazing @rehabyourhair team tonight. So proud to be nominated in the beauty awards THREE TIMES, whatever happens tonight we’ve smashed it just to be there. To the moon and back girls [heart emoji] And @peneloperyanbeauty I love you so much for making me feel like a princess tonight."

© Shutterstock Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

Awestruck fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "I speak on behalf of the internet; don't you DARE DELETE THIS!!! You look beautiful and more importantly, you look HAPPY," while a second gushed: "Aww wow you look absolutely beautiful!! That dress really suits you."

A third sweetly added: "You look GORGEOUS Stacey," and a fourth remarked: "Absolutely breathtaking Stacey! Please don't delete."