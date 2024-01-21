Stacey Solomon turns heads in figure hugging mini dress as she shares "baby" news

Stacey Solomon looked sensational as she showed off her incredible figure ahead of a rare night out with husband Joe Swash, to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

The mum of five looked incredible in a lilac strappy mini dress as she shared a mirror selfie of herself and hubby Joe, who she wed in 2022. The couple beamed as they twinned in matching pastel outfits, with Joe topping his birthday look off with a baker boy cap.

Captioning the post, Stacey wrote: “Happy birthday Joe. Mum & Dad are off OUT. Honestly, we take the mick out of each other but I don’t know what I’d do without you. To the moon & stars & back again bub P.S yes obvs I matched his birthday shirt to my dress, he’s ecstatic about it.”

Stacey revealed on her Stories that she and Joe had the night off parental duties, thanks to her dad babysitting their kids. Sitting in the passenger seat of Joe’s car, Stacey asked her husband where he wanted to go next. “Bed,” Joe hilariously replied. Stacey suggested they went clubbing, to which he replied “I couldn’t think of anything worse.”

The pair ended the night with a grinning selfie, which Stacey captioned: “Didn’t make it to the club. But we have had the best dinner ever! A new goal for (us) has been set. Clubbing with Joe.”

Earlier in the day, Stacey let slip that Joe was doing his best to make her “broody” following the birth of his sister’s baby. “We went for lunch with Joe’s family. His sister just had a baby, she’s so amazing. Joe did his best to make me broody.” Joe was the picture of a doting uncle has he gave his new niece or nephew a cuddle during the family lunch.

Only last week Stacey revealed she was feeling broody following her baby daughter Belle’s most recent milestone. Posting a clip of the 11-month-old’s first steps, Stacey, 34, wrote: "Well Done Belle & Rexy. This made my day today… While I’ve been feeling unwell Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills. What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today."

Fans soon focused on Stacey’s broody comment, asking, "Is this your way of saying number 6 is incoming…"

Stacey is the proud mum to five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle, the younger three whom she shares with Joe.