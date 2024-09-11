Stacey Solomon shines in rare appearance with towering teenage son Zachary, 16

It was a big night for Stacey Solomon on Wednesday at the National Television Awards 2024, as not only did she pick up an award for her TV show, Sort Your Life Out, but the man on her arm was none other than her adorable son, Zachary.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals how Zach is incredible brother towards siblings

Looking as beautiful as ever, the blonde beauty, who is famously a keen craft maker, wore a lovely red satin corset dress, which she teamed with silk black, elbow-length gloves and black high heel stilettos. The Loose Women star added red lipstick and wore her blonde hair in a bouncy, bouffant style. Talk about Jessica Rabbit! Fabulous.

© Instagram Stacey wowed in her red corset dress

Ahead of the awards, Stacey shared some heartwarming pictures on her Instagram page of herself and her son in her garden at Pickle Cottage.

© Instagram Stacey looked delighted to be with her son Zachary at the NTAs

She said: "On the way to the NTAs With Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach. I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Stacey is one proud mum!

She added:" I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon & back forever…."

Fans flocked to the comment section to wish her and her son well. One follower wrote: "Zach is towering over you now!! That baby sitting on your lap at your X Factor audition is now the most lovely young man! I hope he's been doing okay since leaving school."

© Instagram Zach is Stacey's first child

The wife of Joe Swash picked up the first prize of the night with her reality show Sort Your Life Out.

It beat stiff competition from Clarkson’s Farm, Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live and The Yorkshire Vet in the factual entertainment category.

TV presenter Stacey thanked the families who opened up their homes and hearts to her for the show as she collected the prize in a heartfelt speech.