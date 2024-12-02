Amal Clooney's jaw-dropping glitterball dress everyone forgot about

She may be one of the world's most renowned human rights lawyers, but when it comes to dazzling a red carpet, Amal Clooney has a certain flair for fashion. As anticipation builds for George Clooney's wife to possibly make an appearance at the British Fashion Awards this Monday night, let's take a moment to dive into the archives and revisit the forgotten and breathtaking Versace gown she wore to last year's event.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney stunned in a glittering Versace gown

Amal graced the Royal Albert Hall in a golden glitterball Atelier Versace garment which was adorned with cascading, sunset-hued sequins. These bronze embellishments started small at the top of the dress and increased in size as they went down the skirt. The sequins were stitched together by a net of crystal-embroidered string. The result was a shimmering, ombré effect that glistened in the light from the flashes of cameras.

The barrister exuded high-fashion chic in the figure-hugging number which featured a mermaid-style silhouette and floor-length cut. The human rights activist showed off her toned shoulders and décolletage. Amal's luscious brunette locks were swept to the side in soft waves, and she accessorised the opulent look with a pair of golden pointed-toe heels, an oval bronze clutch, and a pair of dangly Cartier diamond earrings. Her glowing complexion, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, was enhanced by a bronze, glittery eye that matched her nude glossy lip.

© Getty Images The barrister swapped her power suits with an Atelier Versace design

Her Hollywood star husband, George Clooney, was absent from the glamorous event, and Amal was accompanied instead by her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and longtime makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

The star-studded night serves as the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.

Amal was joined on the carpet by familiar faces such as Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow and Amanda Holden. The evening was hosted by British presenter Maya Jama and musical artist Kojey Radical. 16 awards are up for grabs and TFA nominees and winners are voted for by an international judging panel made up of over 1000 industry experts.

© Getty Images Amal was joined by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and her mother Baria Alumuddin

And Amal didn’t only grace the red carpet, her attendance also served a special purpose.The lawyer presented a Special Recognition Award to her friend Charlotte Tilbury.

Notable winners for last year included, Paloma Elsesser, who was awarded Model of the Year, Jonathan Anderson, who won Designer of the Year, and Edward Enninful, who was honoured with the Trailblazer Award.

This year's BFC Foundation Award Nominees are Aaron Esh, Bianca Saunders, Chopova Lowena, LABRUM London, and Tolu Coker.