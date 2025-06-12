Harper Beckham rocks tumbling princess hair in unseen party photo

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo has shared a new behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself partying alongside his sister, Harper.
In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Romeo, 22, uploaded a black-and-white image that showed the sibling duo sweetly dancing together inside a room full of people.
The throwback snapshot was taken at David's swanky 50th birthday bash, which took place at three Michelin-star restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.
In the snap, Harper, 13, resembled her mother's mini-me, rocking one of Victoria's stunning maxi dresses complete with spaghetti straps. She accessorised with a molten bangle and wore her glossy blonde locks down loose in gently tousled waves.
Harper's mermaid-esque hair is likely the work of celebrity stylist Ken Paves, who is also responsible for sprucing up the manes of VB and actress Eva Longoria.
Romeo, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper in a white ruffled shirt and a matching white bow tie. He had his hair slicked back in a suave style and added extra sparkle with a pair of diamond stud earrings.
Fans and friends of the Beckham clan were quick to flood the comments section with heartwarming messages. One wrote: "Family is everything, older brother looking after his baby sister!" while a second noted: "My favourite duo", and a third chimed in: "Beautiful siblings".
David's 50th was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas, Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.
While the occasion was also a family celebration, with David and Victoria's son Cruz, 20, also in attendance – their eldest son Brooklyn was a no-show amid reports of a 'family feud'.
The Beckham 'family feud'
Reports of a 'family feud' emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn appeared to skip several key family events, including Victoria's fashion show and her subsequent birthday festivities.
A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was also a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.
"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."
Earlier this month, Romeo appeared to share a cryptic message about love. Alongside a video of Spanish football manager Luis Enrique speaking about the loss of his daughter to cancer, Romeo penned: "I watch stuff like this and look at myself and think why am I stressing [about] something so small in the grand scheme of things.
He added: "Love who you love without questions, take care of each other, respect each other and enjoy life."