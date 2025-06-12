Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham just debuted her tumbling princess hair in unseen party photo
Subscribe
Harper Beckham just debuted her tumbling princess hair in unseen party photo
harper and romeo posing for selfie© Instagram

Harper Beckham rocks tumbling princess hair in unseen party photo

The football legend and the former Spice Girl star welcomed Harper in 2011

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo has shared a new behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself partying alongside his sister, Harper.

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Romeo, 22, uploaded a black-and-white image that showed the sibling duo sweetly dancing together inside a room full of people.

The throwback snapshot was taken at David's swanky 50th birthday bash, which took place at three Michelin-star restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.

In the snap, Harper, 13, resembled her mother's mini-me, rocking one of Victoria's stunning maxi dresses complete with spaghetti straps. She accessorised with a molten bangle and wore her glossy blonde locks down loose in gently tousled waves.

View post on Instagram
 

Harper's mermaid-esque hair is likely the work of celebrity stylist Ken Paves, who is also responsible for sprucing up the manes of VB and actress Eva Longoria.

Romeo, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper in a white ruffled shirt and a matching white bow tie. He had his hair slicked back in a suave style and added extra sparkle with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Harper with Romeo© Instagram
Harper and her brother Romeo share the sweetest bond

Fans and friends of the Beckham clan were quick to flood the comments section with heartwarming messages. One wrote: "Family is everything, older brother looking after his baby sister!" while a second noted: "My favourite duo", and a third chimed in: "Beautiful siblings".

David's 50th was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas, Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

View post on Instagram
 

While the occasion was also a family celebration, with David and Victoria's son Cruz, 20, also in attendance – their eldest son Brooklyn was a no-show amid reports of a 'family feud'.

The Beckham 'family feud'

Reports of a 'family feud' emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn appeared to skip several key family events, including Victoria's fashion show and her subsequent birthday festivities.

victoria beckham with cruz, nicola and Brooklyn © Getty Images
The Beckham family are allegedly caught up in a 'feud'

A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was also a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

couple wearing matching Burberry trousers© Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022

Earlier this month, Romeo appeared to share a cryptic message about love. Alongside a video of Spanish football manager Luis Enrique speaking about the loss of his daughter to cancer, Romeo penned: "I watch stuff like this and look at myself and think why am I stressing [about] something so small in the grand scheme of things.

He added: "Love who you love without questions, take care of each other, respect each other and enjoy life."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harper Beckham's sweetest photos with her 3 brothers

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More