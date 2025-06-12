Harper Beckham rocks tumbling princess hair in unseen party photo

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo has shared a new behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself partying alongside his sister, Harper.

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Romeo, 22, uploaded a black-and-white image that showed the sibling duo sweetly dancing together inside a room full of people.

The throwback snapshot was taken at David's swanky 50th birthday bash, which took place at three Michelin-star restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.

In the snap, Harper, 13, resembled her mother's mini-me, rocking one of Victoria's stunning maxi dresses complete with spaghetti straps. She accessorised with a molten bangle and wore her glossy blonde locks down loose in gently tousled waves.

Harper's mermaid-esque hair is likely the work of celebrity stylist Ken Paves, who is also responsible for sprucing up the manes of VB and actress Eva Longoria.

Romeo, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper in a white ruffled shirt and a matching white bow tie. He had his hair slicked back in a suave style and added extra sparkle with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

© Instagram Harper and her brother Romeo share the sweetest bond

Fans and friends of the Beckham clan were quick to flood the comments section with heartwarming messages. One wrote: "Family is everything, older brother looking after his baby sister!" while a second noted: "My favourite duo", and a third chimed in: "Beautiful siblings".

David's 50th was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas, Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

While the occasion was also a family celebration, with David and Victoria's son Cruz, 20, also in attendance – their eldest son Brooklyn was a no-show amid reports of a 'family feud'.

The Beckham 'family feud'

Reports of a 'family feud' emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn appeared to skip several key family events, including Victoria's fashion show and her subsequent birthday festivities.

© Getty Images The Beckham family are allegedly caught up in a 'feud'

A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was also a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022

Earlier this month, Romeo appeared to share a cryptic message about love. Alongside a video of Spanish football manager Luis Enrique speaking about the loss of his daughter to cancer, Romeo penned: "I watch stuff like this and look at myself and think why am I stressing [about] something so small in the grand scheme of things.

He added: "Love who you love without questions, take care of each other, respect each other and enjoy life."