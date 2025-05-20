Harper Beckham is so blonde in unseen photo with brother Cruz

Cruz Beckham has shared a sweet picture of his sister, Harper Beckham, who looks so blonde in the new photo.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest of the Beckham boys, Cruz, 20, posted a series of snaps which included a sweet picture of Harper.

"Optics," the Instagram dump was captioned. It seems the snap was taken from the recent Beckham family trip to Paris for David's 50th birthday.

© Instagram Cruz Beckham has posted a sweet snap with his sister, Harper Beckham

As well as the sweet sibling snap, Cruz posted clips of himself driving a vintage car and playing his guitar. He also posted pictures of Bruce Springsteen and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Dressed in a plum-coloured sweater and wearing her blonde locks shorter and wavier, Harper, 13, smiled alongside Cruz, who was wearing a sleek pair of black sunglasses.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper have had several twinning fashion moments recently

Harper is proving to be quite the fashionista, and it's no secret she takes after her famous mum, Victoria Beckham, when it comes to style.

The 13-year-old has recently been snapped in several incredibly chic looks as Victoria and David celebrated their birthdays in April and May.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria recently twinned in matching navy gowns

This included a navy blue silk dress, where she twinned with her mum, who wore a similar navy blue dress for David's 50th birthday celebrations.

She wore a similar iteration of the gown but in chocolatey brown hue when she sat front row at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show alongside David, Cruz, Jackie, Romeo, and his rumoured girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

© Getty Images Harper wore a brown gown for Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

She also recently matched again with her mum during a trip to Dubai, where the mother-daughter duo sported pale blue gowns to launch Victoria's exclusive capsule collection for luxury retailer Ounass.

The designer has previously revealed that the pair bonded over their shared love of fashion and beauty in an interview with ITV's This Morning.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria wore pale blue gowns for a launch party in Dubai

"Harper loves beauty," she said. "She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children, but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup, and that's really great mother and daughter time."

Meanwhile, Cruz has kept a low profile amid reports of a growing rift between his older brother, Brooklyn, his wife, Nicola, and his parents, David and Victoria.

© @cruzbeckham Cruz has been busily working on his budding music career

The 20-year-old has mostly stuck to posting his music to his Instagram, where he's been posting content relating to his budding singing and songwriting career.