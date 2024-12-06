Victoria Beckham's honest remarks on Nicola Peltz borrowing her clothes

Victoria Beckham has a wardrobe most of us can only dream of – and she's fairly relaxed when it comes to loaning pieces from her archive.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, has been known to dip into her mother's collection, while her son Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz, has worn VB's clothing on various occasions.

As a self-proclaimed perfectionist who clearly takes extremely good care of her clothing, we wondered how Victoria really feels about loaning her clothes to others, and in an frank chat with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the fashion designer shared her honest feelings on seeing other people in her pieces.

© Instagram Victoria's family often borrow her clothes

"I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes," VB began, before adding: "Unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'not just yet,'."

Victoria went on to reveal her feelings on her daughter-in-law, Nicola, borrowing her attire, as well as the girlfriends of her two younger sons, Cruz and Romeo.

"Look, I love my clothes and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna. "if one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boy's girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."

As well as her loaning from her own wardrobe, Victoria is also generous with the designs from her brand. Harper frequently wears slip dresses from her mother's collections, while Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, frequently shares photos of herself in her boyfriend's mother's creations – a sure sign of approval.

Jackie wore one of Victoria's designs for her Paris Fashion Week show

While Nicola Peltz opted not to wear one of VB's dresses for her wedding day, sparking rumours of a feud, the actress has worn designs by her mother-in-law on several other occasions.

© Getty Images Nicola Peltz often wears Victoria's designs

Victoria Beckham's fashion archive

Anyone who follows VB on Instagram will have caught glimpses of her floor-to-ceiling wardrobes in the back of her makeup application videos, but it turns out that her walk-in dressing room (see in the video below) isn't home to all of her collection.

On how she looks after her impressive fashion archive, Victoria divulged that her clothes aren't all kept at the family abodes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami.

"My closet is what I would call organised chaos. I know where everything is and I have a storage facility so I can rotate things," she shared.

What we'd give to explore in there…