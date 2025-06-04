Harper Beckham looks like actual royalty in 'appropriate' party dress

David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations were all kinds of fabulous, and we are still reeling over the incredible pictures the Beckham family posted of the big event.

We think 'Dress to Impress' must have been the dress code, as everyone looked so chic in their finery.

Harper Beckham was the belle of the ball in one of her favourite items, the mighty slip dress. This time, though, she decided to opt for a ruby red version, which is such a great colour to wear to such a prolific event.

Victoria and Harper looked beautful at the event

Harper's mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, mirrored her daughter's style, donning one of her own creations.

Victoria looked so chic in her white dress

The mum-of-four rocked the 'Rouleaux Detail Sleeveless Gown' in a contrasting ivory tone. It featured an asymmetrical shoulder detail, ruching around the waist with a small slit up the leg. The stunning bridal-style gown perfectly complemented her husband's white tuxedo.

What a stylish bunch!

Speaking about her daughter's style, including her penchant for VB's eponymous label's silk dresses, Victoria told The Telegraph: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Instagram Victoria has said that Harper's slip dresses are 'appropriate'

However, Victoria and David have set boundaries when it comes to Harper's privacy. Discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria said: "There are boundaries. For instance, Harper’s Instagram account is private."

David's epic birthday

This event concluded four days of fun for the former England captain's milestone birthday, which began with a party in the couple's sprawling Cotswolds home on Wednesday, a flying visit to France where David had a whistle-stop tour of his favourite vineyard, topped off with a dinner at three Michelin-star Core in Kensington, West London, attended by David's former football colleagues and celebrity friends.

© Getty Images David had an incredible birthday

David shared a touching birthday message via Instagram, paying special tribute to his family. "As I reflect on this birthday, I'm very grateful for many things in my life. The teams I've played for, my teammates, managers, the fans, MY COUNTRY and being England captain, the children I have met over different charities I work with, my team in my business and the friends I have around me.