Geri Halliwell-Horner turns heads in plunging bridal dress to support husband Christian

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian joined a galaxy of stars at the world premiere of F1 The Movie on Monday in New York.

The pair donned their glad rags for the special occasion, with Geri, 52, rocking her trademark head-to-toe white. Channelling her inner Hollywood star, the singer-turned-author opted for a figure-flattering white cotton dress by Elie Saab, complete with a cinched-in waistline and a cut-out halter neck detail.

© Getty Images She teamed her A-line frock with a pair of strappy white heels and elevated her ensemble with some sparkling drop earrings and a slick of ruby-red lipstick. As for hair, Geri whipped her auburn locks into tumbling curls which she wore flipped over in a side part.



© Getty Images F1 mogul Christian, meanwhile, looked debonair dressed in a razor-sharp navy suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and some leather loafers in black.

© Getty Images The pair looked smitten as they posed for photos together ahead of the premiere. One sweet snapshot showed the duo with their arms wrapped around each other's waists, while another showed Geri and Christian mingling with Irish actress Kerry Condon and Japanese racing driver, Yuki Tsunoda, who competes in Formula One for Red Bull Racing.

© Getty Images For the star-studded premiere, Kerry, who also starred in the Banshees of Inisherin, looked flawless in a sheer black maxi dress crafted from glimmering sequin panels and delicate lace.

Christian's F1 career

Christian is best known for his role as team principal of the Red Bull team – a position he acquired in 2005. Almost two decades later, he remains with the team and is now the longest-serving principal on the grid.

© Getty Images Christian Horner with racing driver, Max Verstappen

He started his career as a racing driver and became a race-winner in British Formula Renault before switching to team management as head of the International Formula 3000 team, Arden International, which he founded in 1997.

Christian and Geri's love story

The couple started dating in 2014 after first crossing paths in 2009 at the Monaco Grand Prix. They went public with their relationship in March 2014, and got engaged in November that year.

Geri and Christian exchanged vows on Friday 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of friends and family, including Geri's daughter Bluebell, who was nine years old at the time.

© Getty Images Geri and Bluebell during London Fashion Week earlier this year

In 2017, the pair welcomed their son, Monty, who shares an incredibly close bond with Bluebell, as well as Christian's daughter, Olivia, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Beverley.

Musing on their blended family life, Christian previously said: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."