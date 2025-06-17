Geri Halliwell-Horner turns heads in plunging bridal dress to support husband Christian

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian joined a galaxy of stars at the world premiere of F1 The Movie on Monday in New York.
The pair donned their glad rags for the special occasion, with Geri, 52, rocking her trademark head-to-toe white. Channelling her inner Hollywood star, the singer-turned-author opted for a figure-flattering white cotton dress by Elie Saab, complete with a cinched-in waistline and a cut-out halter neck detail.
Christian's F1 career
Christian is best known for his role as team principal of the Red Bull team – a position he acquired in 2005. Almost two decades later, he remains with the team and is now the longest-serving principal on the grid.
He started his career as a racing driver and became a race-winner in British Formula Renault before switching to team management as head of the International Formula 3000 team, Arden International, which he founded in 1997.
Christian and Geri's love story
The couple started dating in 2014 after first crossing paths in 2009 at the Monaco Grand Prix. They went public with their relationship in March 2014, and got engaged in November that year.
Geri and Christian exchanged vows on Friday 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of friends and family, including Geri's daughter Bluebell, who was nine years old at the time.
In 2017, the pair welcomed their son, Monty, who shares an incredibly close bond with Bluebell, as well as Christian's daughter, Olivia, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Beverley.
Musing on their blended family life, Christian previously said: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."