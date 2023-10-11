Geri Halliwell-Horner shows off svelte physique in gorgeous waist-cinching dress for huge celebration

Geri Halliwell-Horner looked nothing short of fabulous on Tuesday evening as she stepped out in London to celebrate her book launch.

For the special occasion, the 51-year-old author stuck to her trusty neutral colour palette and donned an elegant cream maxi dress complete with statement puff shoulders, long sleeves, a ruffled hem, daring thigh slits and a gorgeous, waist-cinching belt.

WATCH: Geri Horner's most iconic looks

Whilst Geri famously boasts an entirely white-hued wardrobe, the star accessorised with an oversized black bow in her golden tresses and a pair of beige heeled wedges.

For an even more vibrant pop of colour, Geri finished off her ensemble with a rich, plum wool coat which she stylishly wore over her shoulders.

© Sam Lort Geri looked phenomenal at the glitzy event

In photos shared to Instagram, the mother-of-five appeared in high spirits as she posed for a string of snaps with her hubby Christian Horner. Looking every inch the supportive husband, Christian looked dapper for the special occasion in a smart navy jacket, a crisp white shirt and a pair of dark jeans.

Geri was also supported by her fellow Spice Girl band member, Emma Bunton. The duo were photographed beaming for the camera with huge smiles etched across their faces. Echoing Geri's glam outfit, Emma pulled out all the stops and make a strong case for polka dots in her gorgeous vintage frock.

© Sam Lort The author looked radiant in her glamorous outfit

Sharing a glimpse inside her evening, Geri penned a message of gratitude in her caption. "Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate @rosiefrostfalconqueen at the Tower of London tonight!" she said.

Geri's fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of heartfelt messages.

© Sam Lort Christian and Geri were all smiles

"Congratulations darling @gerihalliwellhorner !!! So proud of all you've achieved! Looking forward to meeting you in 2 weeks!!!!" wrote one, while another penned: "Lovely Geri!!! I'm excited to dive into Rosie Frost's world and have a new hero."

A third remarked: "You look dazzlingly beautiful Geri and the novel is very impressive. It's been a joy to see you in full - on promo mode lately. You're SO accomplished at it," and a fourth added: "Beautiful photos. Congrats!!!!"

© Getty Geri reunited with her former Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton

Geri's moment in the spotlight comes after she paid tribute to her stepdaughter Olivia. In honour of Olivia's milestone tenth birthday, Geri shared a heartfelt snapshot of the mother-daughter duo beaming alongside a stack of birthday goodies.

Geri looked every inch the proud stepmother as she supported Olivia on her big day. For the special occasion, the author donned a crisp white shirt and a cosy cardigan, whilst Olivia looked sweet in a pair of jeans and a blush pink T-shirt.

"Happy Birthday Olivia! 10 today [party emoji] We love you so much! You're amazing!" Geri lovingly penned in her caption.

The comments section was quickly flooded with birthday messages from Geri's fans. "Happy birthday Olivia, hope you have a fabulous day," wrote one, while another gushed: "Already 10!! Have a great day, Olivia!! (Imagine Geri being your stepmum. 'Awesome' doesn't do it justice.!!)".

A third chimed in: "Happy Birthday Olivia," and a fourth added: "Happy birthday gorgeous girly I hope your day is as perfect as you are beautiful."