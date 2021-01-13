Mark Wright 'feared for his dad's life' amid ongoing coronavirus battle

Mark Wright has reflected on his family's heartache after his father and two of his uncles were struck down with coronavirus, leaving them all hospitalised.

Thankfully his dad, Mark Wright Snr, is now out of hospital, however, he is still feeling the effects of his COVID symptoms whilst his brothers are continuing to fight the virus in hospital.

Writing a column for The Sun on Tuesday, TV star Mark confessed he feared for his father's life. "I've been scared of the virus since day one, but it's not until you see it first hand, with your dad being taken to hospital by ambulance, that it truly hits home," he said.

"It's at moments like that you think, 'I may never see my dad again'. All you can do is hope for the best. I'm praying every night that they all make a full recovery."

The TV star with his dad Mark Wright Snr

Of his dad's recovery, Mark added: "Dad is home now and on the mend, but he's not 100 per cent. He is still struggling with symptoms, as well the effects of the meds that the wonderful staff at Whipps Cross hospital, in Leytonstone, East London, gave him to help him recover."

Mark, 33, also criticised those who aren't following the lockdown rules by hosting or attending illegal parties, and urged the public to adhere to the government's guidelines in order to save lives.

Mark wants to take Michelle Keegan on holidays once it is safe to do so

He then confessed that he misses whisking wife Michelle Keegan off on holidays, writing: "I have had the same group of 15 friends since childhood and we usually go to the pub every week. I miss them all dearly and I miss being able to whisk my wife Michelle away for the weekend and going on holiday, but I can't."

Lamenting that he is not "moaning," Mark cannot wait to "return to our old life." He continued: "We will be living that sooner rather than later if people follow the rules."

