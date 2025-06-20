Harper Beckham's polka dot dress is the elegant way to take on 2025's heatwave

Harper Beckham may have made satin slip dresses cool again (more on that later), but before she showcased her signature style staple, Victoria Beckham's daughter loved a polka dot dress or two.

We love this adorable fashion throwback from three years ago, where the only Beckham daughter can be seen idly swinging on a swing, wearing a lovely polka dot dress, which she expertly teamed with trainers.

The pretty style is one of those fashion items that really could be worn by any woman, at any age. It looks to be made from cotton, with gathered sleeves, a flattering midi hemline, and looks light and airy - in short, ideal for the sun-soaked weather the UK is currently experiencing.

Stylist to the stars, Martine Alexander, told HELLO! that polka dots are a classic trend that can be worn many ways, particularly in the summer. "As a rule, I always say make the bold print the main focus of your outfit. However, if your style is more edgy and you want to make a bold statement, then clash your polka dots with a stripe! It's a simple but very effective way to stand out, for all the right reasons."

Back in 2021, little Harper, then aged ten, looked adorable in the print once again. Former Spice Girl Victoria shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter enjoying a night out in Miami together. Fans loved Harper's look - a pistachio polka dot dress with a ruffled, tiered skirt. Once again, she made the look her own by adding trainers - a pair of Nike Air Jordan trainers to be precise.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise Harper's dress sense. One wrote: "I am a Harper Seven fan. Love her style," while another chimed in with: "Love Harper's dress," and a third commented: "I just love how Harper is always dressed age-appropriate. Well done mommy VB, you're doing a wonderful job".

Harper's slip dresses

Harper has a slip dress in every single shade and we love her for it. You know what they say - if you like something, buy it in every colour!

Speaking about her daughter's style, including her penchant for VB's eponymous label's silk dresses, Victoria told The Telegraph: "They suit her and they’re appropriate."