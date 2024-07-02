Helen Skelton’s dreamy floral maxi skirt made me reconsider my no-skirt policy

Let me tell you this right off the bat - I am not a skirt person. I’m not joking. I have the grand total of two skirts in my wardrobe and I haven’t worn them once in the last year. But… when I saw Helen Skelton on BBC Morning Live this week I had a massive change of heart.

One of Helen’s outfits was a gorgeous two set consisting of a baby blue long-sleeved top and a stunning floral maxi skirt. It just looks so elegant. I tracked it down - it’s River Island’s Blue Floral Tailored Maxi Skirt and you can see Helen showing it off in the video below…

Watch: Helen Skelton shows off her new maxi skirt in fun video with Gethin Jones

Helen made the fun vid “because @gethincjones is learning what a reel is,” she said - tagging fellow presenter Gethin Jones, and also because she and her team “like to play dress up”.

The star’s 507k followers thoroughly enjoyed the clip - and her outfits. “Loving the blue on you Helen,” wrote one, while another commented: “I love the flowered skirt Helen.”

I love how Helen styled her skirt - a blue long-sleeved top, chunky gold jewellery and cream stiletto pumps. But I think this would look great with strappy sandals - or even box fresh white trainers. It’s extremely versatile!

If I was buying this skirt (and believe me, I’m extremely tempted!) I would have to make it a co-ord and buy the matching cropped top. Wow. This would be a great outfit for a wedding or any summer soiree. Florals are perfect for the warmer months, and it’s a print that never goes out of fashion, so you can be sure you can bring this out again for many seasons to come.

If you’re digging the floral maxi skirt vibe you’re in luck because there are plenty more up for grabs on the high street at the moment. Check out this brightly coloured £59 White Stuff number if you’re after something a little brighter. Or for something a little more subtle and boho, this Miss Selfridge Picot Trim Bias Maxi Skirt is currently in the sale at ASOS for £21.