Helen Skelton looks effortlessly glam in plunging swimsuit on family holiday

The Countryfile star enjoyed a holiday in France with her mother and three kids

Helen Skelton has not been shy about sharing photos of her family holiday in the South of France, but her latest post reveals her effortlessly glamorous beach wardrobe.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 40, shared a loving tribute to her mother on her birthday which included family photos with her three kids Ernie, Louis and Elsie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

© Instagram Helen rocked a black swimsuit and gold jewellery for her beach outing

In one snap, Helen sat in the sand in front of her mother wearing a black swimsuit with a low V-neck and cut-out sides. Her blonde hair was pulled into a loose bun with strands framing her face, while her chunky gold necklace and vampy pink manicure offset her golden tan.

Meanwhile, the Countryfile star's mother sat in a chair behind her in a relaxed oversized blue shirt and cream sunhat.

Another photo in Helen's latest carousel revealed she had enjoyed a swim in the sea, with her wet mermaid waves falling past her shoulders as she held hands with Elsie. The TV star had layered black denim shorts and a green sleeveless blouse over her swimsuit, with chunky sandals finishing her casual attire. Matching her stylish mum, Elsie sported blonde curls and a blue romper.

"HAPPPEEEE BIRTHDAY … to the most selfless fun loving granny we know. We love you [heart emojis] thanks for the cake @jillrmoa #birthday #granny #memories #motherbear," she captioned the photos. Her former Strictly partner Gorka Marquez sent his congratulations, simply writing: "HBD" alongside a kiss emoji, while Helen's other fans commented on the family resemblance.

© Instagram The family are holidaying in France

"You must take after her then, Helen," wrote one, and another remarked: "Like mother like daughter like granddaughter." A third added: "Your biggest boy is your double xxx."

© Instagram Helen previously shared photo of her beach trip with her kids

The presenter made her first foray into the fashion industry following the coronavirus lockdown, setting up Toy Breaker, a unisex clothing brand for kids.

"It was back at the start of the pandemic that I first had the idea of doing a kids range," Helen told Celeb Mix. "One of my best friends was working for a fast fashion brand at the time, but was looking to change what she was doing, so whilst we were talking one day and I was telling her how I can never get my kids to wear anything other than a football kit, the idea to do a kids line came to us and we just thought ‘why not?’"

© Instagram Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie with her big brother on holiday

She continued by joking: "Sometimes what little boys want to wear, and what their mums want them to wear are two very different things."

