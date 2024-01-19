I tracked down Helen Skelton's £79 M&S checked coat – and it's so flattering

Helen Skelton is regularly impressing fans with her stylish outfits, and her fitted Marks & Spencer checked coat was a particular hit after the Countryfile star recently debuted the elegant style.

Sharing a snapshot on her Instagram, Helen looked gorgeous in the smart jacket that featured a double-breasted design, a collared neckline and a black and white checked print. Now that the timeless piece has been fully restocked in sizes 6-24, I couldn't resist heading to M&S to check it out for myself.

© Instagram Helen teamed the jacket with a pair of cropped denim jeans, a white top and black boots

My first impression of the coat was just how expensive it looked. The tailored fit, structured collar, and soft black lining gave a luxe feel that I would expect on a much higher price tag.

As my usual size 10 was out of stock in-store, I opted for a size 8, which turned out to be the perfect fit. I have a few cropped jackets in my wardrobe, so I loved how this one fell to my thighs for a slightly longer fit that still felt snug.

© Sophie Bates I channelled Helen by styling the coat with denim jeans and a white top

Helen beautifully styled her M&S coat with a pair of blue denim jeans, a white top and gold jewellery, so I opted for a similar look. I think the T-shirt and jeans combo is great for every day, and the versatile design means it could be styled in so many different ways. I'd wear it with a pair of wide-leg trousers, loafers and a black top for work, and for a day-to-night style, I'd choose a mini skirt, tights and chunky boots.

© Sophie Bates The checked number is available in sizes 6-24

We've seen a rise in checked jackets on the high street, and everyone from Princess Kate, Holly Willoughby and Zara Tindall have been spotted wearing the sophisticated style.

© Sophie Bates The coat featured a tailored fit and a double-breasted design

Several shoppers also gave the M&S jacket their seal of approval, and one reviewer described the checked style as "extremely stylish" and "classy".

Another wrote: "This really is a beautiful coat. The fabric is soft and wearable but still keeps its tailored shape. It is a perfect length for warmth but still comfortable for wearing in the car. This coat will be my favourite for autumn, winter and spring."

Would I recommend shopping the M&S checked coat? I think that the timeless style will be a great addition to any capsule wardrobe, and thanks to its lightweight design that offers a great balance between a coat and a blazer, it's definitely one that you'll be reaching for throughout the year.