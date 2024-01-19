Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I tracked down Helen Skelton's £79 M&S checked coat – and it's so flattering
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

I tracked down Helen Skelton's £79 M&S checked coat – and it's so flattering

The Countryfile star's checked jacket looks far more expensive than it is 

split image marks and spencer checked coat yellow check background
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Share this:

Helen Skelton is regularly impressing fans with her stylish outfits, and her fitted Marks & Spencer checked coat was a particular hit after the Countryfile star recently debuted the elegant style.

Sharing a snapshot on her Instagram, Helen looked gorgeous in the smart jacket that featured a double-breasted design, a collared neckline and a black and white checked print. Now that the timeless piece has been fully restocked in sizes 6-24, I couldn't resist heading to M&S to check it out for myself.

helen skelton checked jacket instagram© Instagram
Helen teamed the jacket with a pair of cropped denim jeans, a white top and black boots

My first impression of the coat was just how expensive it looked. The tailored fit, structured collar, and soft black lining gave a luxe feel that I would expect on a much higher price tag. 

As my usual size 10 was out of stock in-store, I opted for a size 8, which turned out to be the perfect fit. I have a few cropped jackets in my wardrobe, so I loved how this one fell to my thighs for a slightly longer fit that still felt snug.  

marks and spencer checked jacket © Sophie Bates
I channelled Helen by styling the coat with denim jeans and a white top

Helen beautifully styled her M&S coat with a pair of blue denim jeans, a white top and gold jewellery, so I opted for a similar look. I think the T-shirt and jeans combo is great for every day, and the versatile design means it could be styled in so many different ways. I'd wear it with a pair of wide-leg trousers, loafers and a black top for work, and for a day-to-night style, I'd choose a mini skirt, tights and chunky boots.

marks and spencer checked coat © Sophie Bates
The checked number is available in sizes 6-24

We've seen a rise in checked jackets on the high street, and everyone from Princess Kate, Holly Willoughby and Zara Tindall have been spotted wearing the sophisticated style.

marks and spencer coat © Sophie Bates
The coat featured a tailored fit and a double-breasted design

Several shoppers also gave the M&S jacket their seal of approval, and one reviewer described the checked style as "extremely stylish" and "classy".

Another wrote: "This really is a beautiful coat. The fabric is soft and wearable but still keeps its tailored shape. It is a perfect length for warmth but still comfortable for wearing in the car. This coat will be my favourite for autumn, winter and spring."

Would I recommend shopping the M&S checked coat? I think that the timeless style will be a great addition to any capsule wardrobe, and thanks to its lightweight design that offers a great balance between a coat and a blazer, it's definitely one that you'll be reaching for throughout the year. 

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more