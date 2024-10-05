Helen Skelton resembles a goddess in daring shoulder-baring dress

Helen Skelton blew fans away on Saturday when the Morning Live presenter showcased her latest outfit – and she looked phenomenal.

The mum-of-three resembled a goddess in the gorgeous pink and red off-the-shoulder frock. The star also shared a second ethereal photo in which she posed underneath a tree and showed off some seriously luxe jewellery, including a golden ring and a pendant necklace.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in floral maxi-skirt

In both of the snaps, her impressively long blonde hair flowed down her shoulders and she carried a golden clutch bag that elevated the whole look to a new level.

In her caption, Helen posted: "[pin emoji] for posterity," finishing her post off with a party popper, champagne and dancer emoji.

© Instagram The star resembled a goddess

Helen had previously showed off the outfit when she hosted a charity ball for the Yorkshire Children's Charity at the end of last month. At the time, she wrote: "Still digesting what this charity achieves. Very much in awe of Charlotte, Annabelle and team.

"Sometimes you meet women who knock your socks off in the best possible way. It was one of those nights."

© Instagram Helen looked very demure in her outfit

Helen has always had the best fashion, and back in June she wowed in a photo where she looked bronzed in mini black denim shorts that emphasised her long legs.

She added a gold ribbed V-neck top and metallic platform heels and draped a tassel kimono in the same golden hue over her arms.

© Instagram Helen always looks phenomenal

Helen's blonde hair had been swept into a side part and styled into effortless loose curls, while she shielded her eyes from the bright sunshine.

While Helen looked amazing all glammed up, the Countryfile star often dons outfits suited for the great outdoors, one of her main passions. She told North Ridge as they launched a fashion line: "I am just happier outside and I am learning that my kids are too.

© instagram The star is a mum-of-three

"For me it's about practicality, being able to go from school run to dog walk without an outfit overhaul."