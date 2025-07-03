Victoria Beckham is a bridal Barbie in a waist-skimming corset and low-slung flares

Victoria Beckham has proven that she remains an untouchable style icon.

The fashion mogul, 51, posted a snap to her Instagram stories of her out to dinner with her husband, David Beckham, and their friends David Grutman and Isabela Grutman.

In the story, Victoria is pictured wearing a chic white corseted white top and a matching pair of low-waisted white flared trousers. The stylish ensemble is, of course, from Victoria's own namesake brand.

© Instagram Victoria looked chic in a monochromatic white outfit from her namesake label

The now sold-out 'Side Panel Corset Top In Ivory' features intricate boning detailing, a square neckline and v-shaped waistline, while the 'Satin Waistband Trouser In Ivory' is made to match in the same fabric.

For the rest of her look, Victoria kept things minimal with dainty earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. She also kept her hair band, leaving a few face-framing strands loose for a chic, off-duty look.

Victoria donned the stylish look for her friend, David Grutman's birthday celebrations. The hospitality giant and his wife, Isabela, are long-time friends of the Beckhams.

While Victoria's look was radiating chic bridal energy, David looked dapper in an oversized grey suit, a black t-shirt, and a pair of tan loafers.

© Getty Images Nicola donned a similiar look at the premiere for her film, Lola, last year

Victoria's daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, wore the same look for the premiere of her film, Lola, earlier last year. Despite being reportedly entangled in a bitter feud, Victoria and Nicola's style bears an uncanny resemblance.

Earlier this year, Nicola donned a Victoria Beckham signature plunging black top on her Instagram. Not long after that, she was spotted in a sheer polkadot shirt and black skirt look, which is another one of Victoria's signature style staples.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoyed an evening at the ballet recently

Victoria's monochromatic moment is the latest in a string of fashionable outings. Just last week, the fashion designer stepped out for a jewellery launch she hosted in London in an equally sleek outfit.

The 51-year-old looked striking as she was snapped wearing a black lace skirt, a matching black top, and a sleek, oversized blazer. A few days later, Victoria attended the ballet with her daughter, Harper Beckham, where she wore a grey plaid pencil skirt, a black camisole and paired it with a fitted blazer.