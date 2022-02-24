'Over the moon' Michelle Keegan shares adorable family photo after beach holiday Mark and Michelle have returned from their holidays

Michelle Keegan has delighted fans by sharing an adorable picture with her cousin's son, Brody, following her glorious sun-soaked holiday with husband Mark Wright.

MORE: Mark Wright left embarrassed after exposing bizarre nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

"He's back with his Auntie Shell and she's over the moon about it [heart emoji]," she simply gushed alongside a selfie of the two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan highlights insanely toned abs during Mexico holiday

There's no denying the 34-year-old is a doting aunt as she often shares posts with little Brody. Both Michelle and Mark, who are currently building their dream home in Essex, have recently enjoyed a mini-break in Turks and Caicos, where they were joined by their respective families.

MORE: Michelle Keegan poses in rare family photo with husband Mark

SEE: Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

"Making memories [heart emoji] Forever grateful to @beaches_uk for this magical gifted stay…Turks & Caicos was simply beautiful," remarked Michelle.

They also celebrated Valentine's Day on the glorious coral islands, with Mark paying tribute to his wife. "Happy Valentine to my wingwoman!! Cheers to laughter, love and happiness. My best pal," he gushed alongside a heartwarming snap.

It's an exciting time in the Wright household as two of Mark's siblings, Jessica Wright and their younger brother Joshua are set to become first-time parents.

Michelle back with her cousin's son Brody

Meanwhile, over the years, Michelle and Mark have been subjected to several questions about starting a family. The TV star, 34, has spoken openly in the past about feeling frustrated by constant speculation about when she will have a baby.

Despite this, it appears her family has been listening to her woes as she revealed earlier this year they no longer quiz her about becoming a mum.

The Brassic actress touched on motherhood in an interview with You magazine, admitting the questions about potential motherhood "affect her so much".

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time," she explained, adding that it is nobody's business what "goes on behind closed doors".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.