Joan Collins, 91, turns heads in fitted leather jacket and baker boy cap during sun-drenched getaway

Dame Joan Collins nailed timeless elegance at the weekend as she continued to soak up the sunshine in the US.

A video post shared to Instagram on Saturday showed the 91-year-old TV star basking in the glorious sunshine while surveying the glittering ocean beyond.

For her coastal outing, the Dynasty legend went hell for leather in a fitted biker jacket which she teamed with a pair of slim-fit black trousers, a cosy cream scarf and a pair of sunglasses from Dolce and Gabbana.

To fend off the wintry chill, Joan elevated her outfit with a fluffy baker boy cap in white. A pair of sculptural earrings and a slick of hot pink lipstick completed her chic ensemble.

© Getty Images Dame Joan always looks flawless

Addressing her followers, Joan said: "Oh this is the most beautiful day. Down by the Pacific Ocean, and the sun is sparkling on the water like a diamond, and we're ready to go and have lunch and it's just perfection."

She continued: "The first day of the New Year, so happy New Year everybody and may you all have peace, health and prosperity."

Joan's followers quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. Applauding her sartorial prowess, one follower noted: "Looking so classy Joan," while a second wrote: "Ultra-chic outfit as always," and a third added: "Happy New Year, Joan and Percy! Wishing you a wonderful year of happiness and peace."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2002

The veteran movie star spent the Christmas period with her loved ones in Los Angeles where she and her husband Percy Gibson own a home in the exclusive Wilshire Corridor.

The couple, who wed in 2002, bought the property in 2017 after Joan previously sold her impressive condo in the heart of Hollywood for a staggering $4.4 million.

© Instagram Joan Collins with her family on Christmas Day

While Joan rarely shares snippets of her life across the pond, over the festive period, she did post a celebratory family photo from her ultra-lavish LA property.

Taken outside, the wholesome snap showed Joan posing with her loved ones on an enormous terraced area complete with an outdoor dining area and a wooden pergola roof.

© Getty Images The couple own several homes across the globe

For the family photoshoot, Joan donned a wintry black jumper and a pair of black sequined trousers. She was joined in the snapshot by her husband Percy who looked smart wearing a red Argyle patterned jumper.

Joan and Percy's love story

Joan and Percy wed in 2002 after first crossing paths in 2000 when Joan starred in the play, Love Letters.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Joan Collins' five famous husbands

Reflecting on their marriage, Joan previously told HELLO!: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

Despite their age gap, the couple firmly believe that age is just a number. In conversation with Louis Theroux, the actress explained: "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage."