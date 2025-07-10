Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns up the heat with extreme summer appearance
Shiloh Jolie© Getty Images

Shiloh is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Shiloh Jolie debuted a new look on Wednesday as she was spotted heading to Saint Coffee Shop in Los Angeles – and it seems the teenager is still embracing winter mode.

The 19-year-old rocked an all-black outfit that featured an oversize sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and a stylish beanie. The laid-back look was completed with a pair of Crocs. Shiloh opted for a makeup-free complexion and concealed her blonde locks for a low profile image. 

Shiloh weaaring a beanie in summer© Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Shiloh rocked a beanie in summer

Monochromatic hoodies typically dominate Angelina Jolie’s daughter’s sartorial choices, making the beanie-and-sweatshirt combo a noticeable shift from her usual looks. However,  Shiloh often enjoys experimenting with her individual style and occasionally shifts away from her baggy, oversized clothes in favour of her mom's sartorial relics. Who could forget when she graced the red carpet at the Eternals premiere in 2021 in a black Dior dress that her mom wore back in 2019?

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seen attending The Eternals - UK film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle on October 27, 2021 in London, England© Getty
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Last week, the teenager switched up her look once again with a bold fashion statement while taking a lunch break from her dance class with her pal Keoni Rose. Shiloh donned a bright red hoodie with gray gym shorts while staying true to her trusted pair of black Crocs. Once again her blonde locks were hidden beneath her hoodie as she headed to a local sushi restaurant.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt walk the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy© Getty
Shiloh wore her mom's dress

And it’s not just clothing that Shiloh enjoys experimenting with when it comes to her look. Brad Pitt's daughter even debuted a new wrist tattoo this year and opted for a tiny Gemini symbol for her first piece of ink. Not only does the teenager's tattoo reflect her birthday but it also pays tribute to her mom, who is also a Gemini.

Shiloh's name change

Shiloh made the decision to be credited simply as 'Shi' when choreographing a dance piece for Isabel Marant's capsule collection launch with Net-A-Porter. After turning 18, Shiloh officially filed to remove her father's last name from her own. Considering Brad Pitt and Shiloh haven't been seen together publicly since 2014, her decision didn't come as a surprise. 

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Angelina and her kids

Brad and Angelina welcomed Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. She was their first biological child.

However, unlike her parents, Shiloh tends to refrain from a life in the spotlight. During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, Angelina opened up about her children when asked whether any of her children wanted to be on camera or behind the camera. "I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy," she shared.

