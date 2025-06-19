Joan Collins, 92, sizzles in swimsuit for beachside photo with husband Percy

Joan Collins always looks so glamorous and as the star enjoyed some time away with her husband, Percy Gibson, she was every inch a silver screen starlet.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the 92-year-old stunned in a swimsuit as she relaxed in Cancun with her beloved. Joan styled her white swimwear with a patterned kaftan and finished off the outfit with a gorgeous sunhat that carried a stunning geometric design. An open-topped straw hat lay to her side as she took shelter from the Mexican sun underneath a beach umbrella.



Percy, 65, meanwhile, looked handsome as he lay alongside his wife, wearing a pair of blue and white swimming shorts and sunglasses.

In her caption, Joan referenced the ongoing heatwave in the United Kingdom as she quipped: "It's so #hot in #london I wish I was back in #cancun."

Fans were quick to praise the photo, as one enthused: "What a beautiful picture of the two love birds, magnificent photo of the two of you enjoying life in Cancun."

A second added: "A beautiful photo of two beautiful people," and a third posted: "This weather makes one's mood so much brighter @joancollinsdbe!! Hope it lasts for a few weeks."

Fitness routine

Joan celebrated turning 92 last month and despite her senior age, the star has kept herself in pristine condition.

The actress attributes her fitness to one key individual – her physiotherapist. "I've been working out with a physiotherapist, which I highly recommend for older men and women who want to stay fit, she told My Weekly magazine.

The star has been active from the early days, previously saying: "From the time I was 16, I went to discotheques, dance halls, and nightclubs and danced the night away for hours and hours.

"After that, I did a lot of gym work and Pilates, but as you get older, you cannot put that amount of stress on your body, so I've cut down exercise significantly. I would still like to dance more, but nobody seems to do that anymore."

She didn't even let a back injury stop her from exercising, as she added: "Last year, I had a serious problem with my back. I had a trapped nerve and I couldn't function for about two months, but with physiotherapy, I have thankfully been able to totally recover."

Daring fashion

Joan is known for regularly glamming up, and back in March, she donned an impressive ensemble as she enjoyed a night out with Piers Morgan. She looked stunning in a lavish black dress that featured an eye-catching thigh-high slit.

She finished her ensemble with a pair of tights and sky-high heels, holding onto her husband Percy for the snap.