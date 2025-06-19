Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joan Collins, 92, sizzles in swimsuit for beachside photo with husband Percy
Percy Gibson wearing a black suit with Joan Collins in a silver dress© WireImage

The former Dynasty star looked so glamorous with her husband

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Joan Collins always looks so glamorous and as the star enjoyed some time away with her husband, Percy Gibson, she was every inch a silver screen starlet.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the 92-year-old stunned in a swimsuit as she relaxed in Cancun with her beloved. Joan styled her white swimwear with a patterned kaftan and finished off the outfit with a gorgeous sunhat that carried a stunning geometric design. An open-topped straw hat lay to her side as she took shelter from the Mexican sun underneath a beach umbrella.

Percy, 65, meanwhile, looked handsome as he lay alongside his wife, wearing a pair of blue and white swimming shorts and sunglasses.

In her caption, Joan referenced the ongoing heatwave in the United Kingdom as she quipped: "It's so #hot in #london I wish I was back in #cancun."

Percy Gibson and Joan Collins relaxing on the beach© Instagran
Percy and Joan enjoyed the Cancun sunshine

Fans were quick to praise the photo, as one enthused: "What a beautiful picture of the two love birds, magnificent photo of the two of you enjoying life in Cancun."

A second added: "A beautiful photo of two beautiful people," and a third posted: "This weather makes one's mood so much brighter @joancollinsdbe!! Hope it lasts for a few weeks."

Fitness routine

Joan celebrated turning 92 last month and despite her senior age, the star has kept herself in pristine condition.

The actress attributes her fitness to one key individual – her physiotherapist. "I've been working out with a physiotherapist, which I highly recommend for older men and women who want to stay fit, she told My Weekly magazine.

Joan Collins in a blue floral dress and matching face mask© Instagram
Joan has kept herself incredibly fit

The star has been active from the early days, previously saying: "From the time I was 16, I went to discotheques, dance halls, and nightclubs and danced the night away for hours and hours.

"After that, I did a lot of gym work and Pilates, but as you get older, you cannot put that amount of stress on your body, so I've cut down exercise significantly. I would still like to dance more, but nobody seems to do that anymore."

Joan Collins at the 2019 Met Gala in a white feathered gown, diamond tiara, necklace, and earrings.© WireImage
Joan enjoyed dancing in her youth

She didn't even let a back injury stop her from exercising, as she added: "Last year, I had a serious problem with my back. I had a trapped nerve and I couldn't function for about two months, but with physiotherapy, I have thankfully been able to totally recover."

Daring fashion

Joan is known for regularly glamming up, and back in March, she donned an impressive ensemble as she enjoyed a night out with Piers Morgan. She looked stunning in a lavish black dress that featured an eye-catching thigh-high slit.

Three men and three women standing in a line at the Ritz© Instagram
Joan reunited with her friend Piers Morgan

She finished her ensemble with a pair of tights and sky-high heels, holding onto her husband Percy for the snap.

WATCH: Joan Collins dances in plunging swimsuit

