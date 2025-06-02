4 Best dressed stars in June 2025 - including a waistcoat made from pearls

June has arrived, and with the summer months come ample opportunity for displays of sartorial splendour from our favourite stars.

May got us ready and raring for summer events with the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and the Monaco Grand Prix prompting A-listers in their droves to set their own fashion agendas for the season.

Now, we're approaching race day season and Wimbledon is within arm's reach, we can't wait to see what June holds for the style set.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of June…

1/ 4 © Getty Kristen Bell Frozen star Kristen Bell arrived at the Netflix FYSEE LA Presents Nobody Wants This event in style, rocking a black collared mini dress and fringed leather jacket.



2/ 4 © Getty Jodie Comer Killing Eve star Jodie Comer looked chic in all black, including a pair of leg-lengthening flares, on Sunday as she attended a conversation for 28 Years Later with Josh Horowitz at 92NY in New York City.

3/ 4 © Getty Mandy Moore This is Us star Mandy Moore attended The 85th Annual Peabody Awards, stealing the show in a satin slip dress with seafoam blue satin accessories.

4/ 4 © Getty Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne made an appearance at the WeHo Pride Icons Award Ceremony in West Hollywood opting for a casual pair of bermuda shorts with chunky boots and a waistcoat made from pearls.



