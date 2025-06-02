Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in June 2025: Jodie Comer, Kristen Bell and more
pearl backdrop with kristen bell in black and mady moore in white© Getty

4 Best dressed stars in June 2025 - including a waistcoat made from pearls

From the races to the lead up to Wimbledon, June is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
June has arrived, and with the summer months come ample opportunity for displays of sartorial splendour from our favourite stars.

May got us ready and raring for summer events with the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and the Monaco Grand Prix prompting A-listers in their droves to set their own fashion agendas for the season. 

Now, we're approaching race day season and Wimbledon is within arm's reach, we can't wait to see what June holds for the style set. 

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of June…

1/4

Kristen Bell posed in leather jacket and mini dress© Getty

Kristen Bell

Frozen star Kristen Bell arrived at the Netflix FYSEE LA Presents Nobody Wants This event in style, rocking a black collared mini dress and fringed leather jacket.

2/4

Jodie Comer posed in black flares and shirt© Getty

Jodie Comer

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer looked chic in all black, including a pair of leg-lengthening flares, on Sunday as she attended a conversation for 28 Years Later with Josh Horowitz at 92NY in New York City. 

3/4

Mandy Moore posed in white dress© Getty

Mandy Moore

This is Us star Mandy Moore attended The 85th Annual Peabody Awards, stealing the show in a satin slip dress with seafoam blue satin accessories.

4/4

Cara Delevingne posed in black shorts © Getty

Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne made an appearance at the WeHo Pride Icons Award Ceremony in West Hollywood opting for a casual pair of bermuda shorts with chunky boots and a waistcoat made from pearls.



Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 10 of the biggest fashion faux pas at the Cannes Film Festival

