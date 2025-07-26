Holly Willoughby sizzles in daring bikini snap – and fans are all saying the same thing

Holly Willoughby isn't on our screens as much anymore, but the former This Morning presenter still knows how to turn an incredibly glam look.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old uploaded a gorgeous photo where she posed in a daring black bikini. The stunning two-piece perfectly complemented Holly's stunning hourglass figure, as she completed the look with a matching hat and a stunning necklace that carried a 'H'.

Holly flashed one of her signature smiles as some of her blonde hair escaped from underneath her hat, creating quite the striking photo.

© Instagram Holly looked flawless in the snap

In her caption, the mum-of-three enthused: "When you're not in Wembley but your head is… have fun tonight if you're lucky enough to be going. Miss you @shishib @andybebop … bikini by @blondonboutique."

The post prompted her 8.2 million followers to flood the comments section with praise, with them all calling the presenter "beautiful", "gorgeous" and "stunning". One even added: "Looking about 20, Holly."

Holly's future

Holly shocked audiences in 2023 when she made the decision to step away from hosting This Morning. Her decision came after it was revealed that a former security guard had plotted to kidnap her.

Gavin, who was convicted of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder the presenter, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years on 12 July 2024.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly used to present on This Morning

Holly has since continued her career, including with Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt. Speaking to HELLO! about the series, she explained: "I really loved it. It came along at the right time. I think it's good to change things up sometimes and it's good to challenge yourself.

"In the same way that the celebrities will go into this to challenge themselves and see what they were made of, I thought: 'Right, why not?'"

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Holly hosted Celebrity Bear Hunt alongside Bear Grylls

She later added: "What I learned from Bear – and it's an important lesson for me – is that I have spent my entire life, even since I was little, being scared of everything and quite often, I'll take the easy road out because then I don't have to test myself and then I don't know if I'm going to be terrified of something."