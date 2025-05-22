Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby reappears in mini dress - after 2-month absence
Subscribe
Holly Willoughby reappears in mini dress - after 2-month absence
Holly Willoughby attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London© Getty

Holly Willoughby reappears in a mini dress - after 2-month absence

The former This Morning presenter enjoyed a night out with friends on Tuesday

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Beloved TV personality Holly Willoughby has kept a relatively low profile since the announcement that she would be stepping down from ITV game show You Bet!.

In the last two months, the former This Morning presenter hasn't made many appearances in public at all, but in one of the first sightings since March, she's looking as stylish as ever.

Enjoying a night out with friends, including Kate Thornton, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and former Sugababe Heidi Range, Holly appeared in a stunning mini-dress that we're completely obsessed with.

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a night out with her friends on Tuesday© Instagram
Holly Willoughby enjoyed a night out with her friends on Tuesday

The 44-year-old looked wonderful in a black and white checked mini dress, complete with a pair of heels that matched it perfectly.

To accessorise, she brought out a silver chain necklace with a pendant, making for an incredibly chic ensemble.

Holly Willoughby's night out with her friends

On Tuesday, the group went for an incredibly fancy dinner at the Akira Back London section within Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, to celebrate a special occasion.

Heidi shared the many photographs from the night to Instagram, explaining the cause for celebration in her caption.

Holly Willoughby and friends© Instagram
The group of friends enjoyed a lavish dinner at Akira Back London

She penned: "A gorgeous evening celebrating our beautiful friend/powerhouse of a woman @shishib [Shiarra Bell] and her new role as Director of Artist Relations and Talent at @umusicuk."

The former pop singer continued: "As Nanny V would have said to you Shi 'You Go Girl'."

Holly has kept a low profile since March

In March, ITV announced that the legendary presenter had stepped down from her upcoming role as the co-host of You Bet!.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby work together to make sure they look stylish every week© Shutterstock
Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby presented the show together

The first series of the rebooted game show aired in December last year, presented by Holly and Stephen Mulhern.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Unfortunately, Holly couldn't commit to the dates to host the new series of 'You Bet!', but will hopefully appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series."

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby on Dancing on Ice© Shutterstock
Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby also present Dancing on Ice together

The original series was a beloved piece of competitive entertainment back in the 1980s and 1990s, where it displayed contestants having to undertake a series of peculiar challenges, all while having celebrity panellists wager on their success.

Back in February, ITV announced that applications to participate in the second series of the rebooted show were open.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice looks

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more
Best dressed stars in May 2025
GalleryBest dressed stars in May 2025
After the sartorial spectacle of the Met Gala, May is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos

Read More