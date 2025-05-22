Holly Willoughby reappears in a mini dress - after 2-month absence

Beloved TV personality Holly Willoughby has kept a relatively low profile since the announcement that she would be stepping down from ITV game show You Bet!.

In the last two months, the former This Morning presenter hasn't made many appearances in public at all, but in one of the first sightings since March, she's looking as stylish as ever.

Enjoying a night out with friends, including Kate Thornton, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and former Sugababe Heidi Range, Holly appeared in a stunning mini-dress that we're completely obsessed with.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby enjoyed a night out with her friends on Tuesday

The 44-year-old looked wonderful in a black and white checked mini dress, complete with a pair of heels that matched it perfectly.

To accessorise, she brought out a silver chain necklace with a pendant, making for an incredibly chic ensemble.

Holly Willoughby's night out with her friends

On Tuesday, the group went for an incredibly fancy dinner at the Akira Back London section within Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, to celebrate a special occasion.

Heidi shared the many photographs from the night to Instagram, explaining the cause for celebration in her caption.

© Instagram The group of friends enjoyed a lavish dinner at Akira Back London

She penned: "A gorgeous evening celebrating our beautiful friend/powerhouse of a woman @shishib [Shiarra Bell] and her new role as Director of Artist Relations and Talent at @umusicuk."

The former pop singer continued: "As Nanny V would have said to you Shi 'You Go Girl'."

Holly has kept a low profile since March

In March, ITV announced that the legendary presenter had stepped down from her upcoming role as the co-host of You Bet!.

© Shutterstock Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby presented the show together

The first series of the rebooted game show aired in December last year, presented by Holly and Stephen Mulhern.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Unfortunately, Holly couldn't commit to the dates to host the new series of 'You Bet!', but will hopefully appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series."

© Shutterstock Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby also present Dancing on Ice together

The original series was a beloved piece of competitive entertainment back in the 1980s and 1990s, where it displayed contestants having to undertake a series of peculiar challenges, all while having celebrity panellists wager on their success.

Back in February, ITV announced that applications to participate in the second series of the rebooted show were open.