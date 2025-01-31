Holly Willoughby morphs into an influencer with surprising change of look

Holly Willoughby is making a big style change. Her prim midi skirts, demure cashmere knits and feminine dresses appear to be a thing of the past; these days, the Dancing on Ice host is rocking a grunge-inspired look.

Since returning to Instagram following a months-long absence in the wake of her This Morning exit and stalker ordeal, Holly, 43, has been experimenting with her style.

Now that she no longer has to appeal to the daytime ITV viewership, the mother-of-three is being a touch more playful.

Taking on an advertorial gig for Grenson Shoes, Holly rocked a plaid mini dress that wouldn't have looked out of place in Gwen Stefani's wardrobe.

Her thigh-skimming, puff-sleeved, mixed print number was teamed with a cool pair of lace-up boots from the brand.

Holly's icy blonde bob was styled in tousled waves and she posed in front of a high wall topped with barbed wire.

Holly's horrific year

Holly's recent Instagram updates comes after she gave her first major interview to The Sunday Times Style magazine about her turbulent year

In July last year, Gavin Plumb was charged with plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly and given a life sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The star said she was feeling "grateful" to have spent more time at home with her kids Harry, 15, Belle, 13, and Chester, 10, and is trying to focus on the positives.

"It's been a tough one. There's no way of sugarcoating it," she told Style, adding that crumbling was "not an option."

"I think that, although I wouldn't wish what happened to me on anybody at all, sometimes things go wrong, but you have to keep going for it because that’s all you can do."

Holly added: "I've got a wonderful husband and children and family, I've got great friends.

"You have to go: I choose to positively move forward and rely on all those people – the police, the court, the judge, the jury – all those people to do their role. And that's what I had to do."