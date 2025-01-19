Holly Willoughby channels Bond girl glamour in £1,149 Mugler gown

It's official, Holly Willoughby belongs in a James Bond film! Returning for week two of Dancing on Ice, the presenter debuted one of her most decadent looks, stepping out in a black bustier gown by Mugler.

Turning to the designer's strapless maxi, which retails at £1,149, Holly's LBD featured a statement metallic neckline, fitted waist and a daring leg split. Elevating her ensemble, the TV star accessorised with open-toe stilettos and jewels by Lie Studio.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby stepped out in a black fitted dress with a statement neckline and daring leg split

As for her evening glam, Holly's hair was styled in Old Hollywood waves, while her makeup echoed the 1960s, thanks to a classic combination of dark, winged eyeliner and high-shine lipgloss.

After posting a photo of her Mugler dress on Instagram, Holly was inundated with comments. "Another beautiful dress, Holly, you look beautiful. Have a great evening," wrote one fan. "I love a black dress," raved a second. "So beautiful, a true goddess," replied a third.

© Shutterstock The presenter rocked winged eyeliner and a high-shine lip gloss

Holly, 43, has the most stunning collection of dresses for Dancing on Ice, and last week she sported a £6,090 gown from Georges Hobeika. Looking sublime in the waist-sculpting column dress, Holly's pick was made from sheer tulle and embellished with sparkling crystals.

© Instagram Last week, Holly wore a £6,090 gown from Georges Hobeika

Topping off her look, the mum-of-three modelled mermaid waves, a frosted berry-hued smokey eye and a hint of glowy highlighter.

This season of Dancing on Ice marks the second year in a row that Holly has fronted the competition without Phillip Schofield. As of 2024, she's been working with her good friend and You Bet co-star, Stephen Mulhern instead.

As well as appearing on Dancing on Ice, Holly has a busy year ahead and a new show on the horizon. Slated to premiere on Netflix on February 5, the presenter will host Bear Hunt.

WATCH: See some of Holly Willoughby's best Dancing on Ice looks

An upcoming reality series, Bear Hunt will follow a group of celebrity contestants who must survive in the jungle while evading capture from survival expert Bear Grylls - who is hunting them. Among the star-studded line-up, fans will watch as Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Spice Girl Mel B and Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, head to Costa Rica.

Leomie Anderson, Boris Becker, Kola Bokinni, Danny Cipriani, Una Healy, Steph McGovern and Lottie Moss are also set to star.

Bear Hunt will mark Holly's first project with the streamer and comes over a year after her departure from This Morning after 14 years. Taking to Instagram in October, the mum-of-three revealed she had made the decision for her family.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together," Holly penned in a statement. "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."