Kurt Russell rocks snakeskin heeled boots for sun-soaked solo outing — see

Kurt Russell may be one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, and also one of its most beloved, but only devoted fans of his know of his penchant for wine.

The screen icon, 74, founded GoGi Wines in 2008, inspired by his love for wine and vineyards that he'd explored while on bicycling trips throughout Europe with longtime love Goldie Hawn and their family.

While Kurt doesn't have a social media page of his own, he remains active through GoGi Wines' Instagram page, and earlier this month, he stepped out to support another Santa Barbara wine institution at Groundstar Vineyard.

© Groundstar Vineyard Kurt pictured during Groundstar Vineyard's "Summer in the Vineyard" event

Kurt attended the vineyard and estate's summer celebration and industry open house titled "Summer in the Vineyard," from which Groundstar shared several photos and videos on social media over the weekend.

The actor was pictured solo during the sun-soaked event, cheerfully interacting with fellow connoisseurs dressed in a black button-down with a blazer and blue jeans, plus an unexpected accessory — snakeskin heeled boots.

The fashion-forward shoe choice stood out as the only patterned item of clothing Kurt rocked with his ensemble, which consisted of several other solids, and definitely proved to be the most eye-catching part of his fit.

© Getty Images The actor started his company, GoGi Wines, in 2008

GoGi Wines shared a collection of some of the visuals from the event and captioned it: "@groundstarvineyard – Thank you for sharing with us! What an incredible day. Cheers to many more!"

A release from the event via Groundstar shed some light on the celebratory occasion, reading: "Under the golden light of the Sta. Rita Hills, guests explored the vineyard, tasted a vibrant spectrum of Groundstar-grown wines, mingled with winemakers, and enjoyed local food and live music."

"Baby goats and sheep wandered nearby, children played on the grass, and laughter filled the air. We were honored by the presence of many friends and special guests, including actor and vintner Kurt Russell, whose genuine love for our vineyard added to the day's magic."

© Groundstar Vineyard His outfit comprised of a black button-down with a blazer, jeans and snakeskin boots

The name "GoGi" comes from the adorable family name Kurt has received as a doting grandfather of eight, combined with the family name for Goldie. Several of their wines are also named after members of the family, including a few for Goldie herself, one for daughter Kate Hudson, one for daughters-in-law Erinn Hudson and Meredith Hagner, one for his son Boston Russell, some for his siblings, and many more.

The official GoGi Wines website tells the story of Kurt's infatuation with wine, in his words: "My romance with wine began many years ago on bicycle trips with Goldie and our family through the great wine regions of France, Italy and California."

© Getty Images "My romance with wine began many years ago on bicycle trips with Goldie and our family through the great wine regions of France, Italy and California."

"Those fabulous excursions through picturesque vineyards provided the opportunity to sample many terrific wines," he continued. "'Sampling' might be putting it lightly, especially where Burgundy is concerned. Those wines didn't just steal my palate, they stole my heart."

"It wasn't long before the dream of creating beautiful wines of my own (specifically Pinot Noir) was born. The many treasured conversations I've shared with various winemakers and producers from Burgundy to Bordeaux and Tuscany to Napa served to fuel my dream to someday take the leap from fantasy to reality."