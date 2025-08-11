Tanned Harper Beckham dons 2025's biggest trend as she embraces dad David

Like mother, like daughter! Harper Beckham is stepping into her own fashion era, and fans got a fresh glimpse of her ever evolving style in Victoria Beckham’s latest Instagram carousel from the family’s summer escape.

In one of the sweetest frames, the 14-year-old wraps her arms around dad David, wearing a cream lace top that would look right at home on the spring 2025 runways.

The look is delicate, airy and totally on trend, a pretty nod to the romantic lace story designers are backing for the new season.

With sunkissed skin and an effortless smile, Harper’s outfit reads polished yet playful, the kind of laid-back luxury that has become a Beckham family signature.

© Instagram Tanned Harper dons the latest trend

Bang on trend

Harper’s lace top sits firmly in the centre of 2025’s fashion mood. The crochet and lace revival has moved from catwalks to coastlines, and Harper’s choice shows why.

Lightweight fabrics, subtle sheerness and a soft neutral palette create an easy beach-to-dinner transition.

Paired with simple jewelry and textured summer hair, the look strikes a balance between grown-up elegance and age-appropriate fun.

© @victoriabeckham Harper Beckham and her mother Victoria Beckham

It is the same balancing act Victoria has perfected for years, and Harper clearly has the style gene.

The mother daughter duo often mirror each other in tones and textures, and this was a modern echo rather than a matchy moment.

The 'IT' girl tote

Harper’s taste in accessories continues to draw as much attention as her outfits. Recently she stepped out with a large Goyard beach bag, the ultra-exclusive leather goods status symbol loved for its timeless, old money aesthetic.

The oversized carryall features two black leather handles, the house’s classic hand-painted monogram on the exterior, and a reversible construction with a linen and cotton blend inside. It is one of those pieces that quietly says you know.

© GC Images Harper at Paris Fashion week

Retailing at £1,850, the tote is available only in store and never online, which adds to the mystique.

Harper was photographed with the bag last year leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week, styling it with slouchy, on-trend denim and a plush oversized leather jacket.

Harper’s Hermès moment

The teen’s bag game does not stop at Goyard. On big brother Romeo’s Instagram recently, Harper appeared in a sibling snap taken during a boat day.

She wore a strapless sundress in soft pastels, the kind of swirling, psychedelic print that feels perfect against blue water and bright skies.

She flashed a peace sign to the camera and showed off a fresh baby blue manicure that matched the mood.

© Instagram Harper Beckham looked cool in a baby blue summer dress on holiday with her brother Romeo

Next to her, perched just so, was an Hermès Mini Kelly in supple terracotta leather with gleaming gold hardware.

The petite top-handle has become a modern heirloom, and this one is worth around £20,000. It is the sort of accessory that turns a pretty sundress into a couture moment.

It seems the treasure may have been borrowed from the family archive. Victoria popped into the comments with a playful line only a fashion mom could deliver. “That bag looks familiar, Harper,” she joked.

Harper's style file

HELLO!’s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe has watched Harper’s style file grow in real time.

"Harper Beckham has a penchant for handbags! She has been seen with a plethora of incredible pieces of arm candy many can only dream of - Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Bottega Veneta.

"It looks as if VB has finally relented and signed over her coveted Hermes collection to her only daughter. The former Spice Girl once told Vogue: 'I'm not too precious about my wardrobe unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I say: Not just yet.'"