Harper Beckham is happiness personified in vibrant swimsuit during Canadian holiday
The youngster is currently on holiday with her parents Victoria and David Beckham

Harper Beckham hugging David Beckham
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe Tatham

Harper Beckham is fast becoming her mother Victoria's mini-me, and on Tuesday, the trendy youngster made a strong case for dopamine dressing in the brightest swimsuit.

In snapshots shared to VB's Instagram, Harper, 12, could be seen wearing a zesty neon orange swimsuit whilst posing on a boat during their getaway to Muskoka in Central Ontario.

harper beckham wearing orange swimsuit © Instagram
Harper donned a Hunza G swimsuit

Her vivid swimwear is the creation of sustainable designer swimwear brand Hunza G. The label specialises in creating figure-flattering silhouettes with a modern twist, and Harper's 'Pamela' crinkle-knit swimsuit is still available to purchase online for £155.

'Pamela' crinkle-knit swimsuit

Channelling her inner It-Girl, Harper had her blonde locks swept back into a sleek bun and showcased her natural beauty as she flashed a smile for her famous mother. 

Harper Beckham hugging David Beckham© Instagram
Harper Beckham rocked an on-trend manicure

Whilst Harper took to the water sans accessories, she did elevate her holiday outfit with a perfectly polished glazed doughnut manicure.

Elsewhere, fashion mogul Victoria posted the sweetest snapshot of the mother-daughter duo posing together as they ventured out for a glam evening.

And true to form, former Spice Girl Victoria, 49, wore head-to-toe black. She looked as glamorous as ever in a thigh-skimming mini dress which she teamed with a pair of glittering earrings.

The designer, who launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008, wore her chocolate-hued tresses down loose and finished off her look with a magnificently dewy beauty blend.

victoria beckham hugging daughter Harper © Instagram
The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

Harper, meanwhile, looked effortlessly cool in a pair of white linen trousers and a simple brown cropped T-shirt.

"Family and friends in Muskoka! Kisses, happy summer from us all!! X @davidbeckham #harperseven," Victoria gushed in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Harper is getting sooo tall! Almost as tall as mom!" while a second wrote: "Harper is the split of her mum!! Both so beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

David Beckham looks proud as he wraps his arm around his daughter Harper© Getty
The youngster adores spending time with her family

A third noted: "Canada looks good on you all," and a fourth sweetly added: "Your daughter is your double [red heart emoji] beautiful ladies."

It's been a week of adventure for the mother-of-four. On Monday, the star had fans in disbelief as she took to the water for a daring water-based activity.

In photos shared to Instagram, Victoria could be seen water skiing across a vast lake with a look of concentration etched across her face.

Victoria Beckham water skiing © Instagram / @victoriabeckham
Victoria looked super chic while water skiing

For the sporty occasion, the mother-of-four, 49, donned a flattering swimsuit which she later teamed with a black baseball cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

David seemed particularly proud of his wife as he documented her progress on the water. Alongside a short video of VB finding her balance, the former England captain, 48, gushed: "Who knew [white heart emoji] @victoriabeckham so good."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham showcases surprising talent - and David is seriously impressed!

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with plenty of praise, with one writing: "Who looks this chic water skiing???" while a second chimed in: "Crushed it Tor!!!!!"

A third remarked: "Looking flawless...aging in reverse Victoria," and a fourth sweetly added: "Posh on skis?! IMPRESSED," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

