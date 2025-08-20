Victoria Beckham wows in cut-out dress as she parties with famous co-star

Victoria Beckham is currently sunning herself in Italy with her gorgeous family, and on Tuesday afternoon, she enjoyed a blast from the past with British actor Richard E Grant.

The 51-year-old fashion mogul cosied up to the actor in a fabulous selfie, which went viral online. VB was seen smiling and rocking a glorious black cut-out dress with lace inserts, with her trademark brunette tresses flowing, and she posed alongside the much-loved actor.

Richard looked in great spirits, writing in the caption: "’STOP RIGHT NOW’ I worked with @victoriabeckham on SPICEWORLD - THE MOVIE, 28 years ago and found ourselves at adjacent lunch tables today @ristoranteloscoglio on the Amalfi coast. As delightful and warm as you could wish for."

Fans loved the coupling. One wrote: "Imagine walking into that restaurant and seeing Posh Spice and Richard!?" Another quipped: "I love this!!!! You make a very cool pair!!"

Victoria was equally thrilled with the meeting, commenting: "So lovely seeing you!!!! Kisses and happy summer xxxxxxx." David Beckham himself added, "Can't believe I didn't get one. @richard.e.grant next time!"

Victoria shows Harper her movie star past

Seeing this photo really reminded us of the moment mother-of-four Victoria showed her daughter Harper, a scene from the film.

Victoria showed Harper Spice World the movie in 2018

In 2018, VB shared with Instagram followers that Harper was also a fan of the iconic movie. Victoria shared footage during the pair's movie session, where she told her fans that Harper had asked her if she could also have a "little Gucci dress", making reference to one of her lines in the popular film.

© Getty The Spice Girls at the premiere of Spice World, The Movie in 1997

Harper was also curious to know why her mum was wearing a dress when the rest of the band were wearing trousers in a scene where the band marched through the park in military costumes. Hillarious!

Victoria's Spice Girl past

The fashion designer, who is also the CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, was in the world-famous group from 1994, with their debut single Wannabe charting in 1996. During their reign, the Spice Girls sold a staggering 85million records worldwide.

© Getty Images The Spice Girls pictured in 1996

In 2000, the band went on hiatus, but reunited in 2007 for a concert tour, and also performed together at the 2012 London Olympics.