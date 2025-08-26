Amal Clooney debuts style U-turn in 'showy' dress on date with husband George

Amal Clooney, the unbelievably glamorous human rights lawyer and wife of the beloved Hollywood leading man, George Clooney, is without a doubt one of the most stylish A-listers. Recently, she's been venturing away from her typical, elegant but understated looks, as she and her family have been on a luxurious summer holiday. Pictured in Lake Como alongside her husband and children, before heading to the Venice Film Festival later this month, the 47-year-old looked absolutely incredible in yet another magnificent summer-ready vacation outfit.

© HELPED / BACKGRID George and Amal were pictured together in Lake Como

Though Amal typically opts for more minimalist black or white pieces, she's been bringing out a lot more colour this summer, and this bold, bright yellow midi dress is a perfect example. She paired the beautiful, figure-hugging dress with a pair of chunky tan heels that highlighted her statuesque figure. I think it's a perfect fit for a lavish night out: in line with Amal's style, it's by no means ostentatious, but it is a lot more showy than we've come to expect from her, and I'm excited by this direction.

George and Amal's Lake Como holiday

The pair were pictured on the way to a lavish dinner with Divergent star Shailene Woodley and a group of friends, but have also been seen alongside stars such as Laura Dern, Riley Keough and Billy Crudup, alongside whom the actor is starring in director Noah Baumbach's latest film, which will be screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Earlier in the month, also in Lake Como, Amal stepped out to help fundraise for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, with an exclusive philanthropic travel experience that features a series of intimate dinners with them. For one event, she wore the most stunning bright fuchsia gown, which featured a draped neckline and thigh split.

To see more of our favourite fashion moments from Amal Clooney, scroll down…

© GC Images George and Amal Clooney arriving at The King's Trust Awards in June A bridal white masterpiece Amal's dress for The King's Trust Awards in collaboration with TKMaxx in June was a minimalist masterwork, with a unique hook from the neck to the chest. She paired it with a pair of glitzy silver heels for added glam.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal Clooney at Cannes in May A long, not little, black dress The legendary LBD may be a little black dress, but it's Amal Clooney's magnificent gown from the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year that had our jaws on the floor this time.



© FilmMagic Amal and George Clooney at the Tony Awards in June A bobble and a ballgown While she typically goes for a sleek, minimal look, we loved this textured ballgown that the human rights lawyer wore to the Tony Awards this year.