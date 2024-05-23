Meet Shaina Twain's ultra-private son Eja Lange

Shania Twain has many accomplishments to her name – but her proudest achievement is becoming a mom.

The Giddy Up! singer shares her son Eja – pronounced Asia – with her ex-husband, music producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange, and her focus has been raising him since his birth on August 12, 2001.

WATCH: Shania Twain shares rarely seen photos of son Eja

"My priorities, of course, have changed. He's my focus of every day," she said in a 2002 interview on the CBC. "He's just brought so much more love into my life."

Becoming a mother was a big factor in Shania's decision to relocate from the US to Switzerland with her then-husband.

"I would like him to be well-rounded, humble, and honest, without having to be deprived to develop that character," she said in 2007.

"We go out of our way to try to keep him appreciative. We don't keep him in a bubble."

Here's what we know about Shaina's son…

Eja D'Angelo Lange, 22

© Instagram Eja is rarely pictured in public

He's a musician

Like his mom, Eja is a talented musician with a "crazy passion for making music" and loves to create, write, produce, and arrange.

"He's been making music for a few years now," she told Sounds Like Nashville in 2017. "He's very devoted and a real hard worker. He's got a crazy passion for making music, and it's really fun to watch."

Sharing an insight into his musical tastes, Shania revealed: "He definitely listens to EDM, so that's where he is as a fan, but he listens to all kinds of music. He likes a wide variety of stuff.

"Hans Zimmer is one of his biggest heroes. There's a real broad spectrum in his life musically, so he makes all kinds of stuff, and he orchestrates a lot of things. He loves to arrange music and write music. He's just on his own journey."

He doesn't want to perform

© Instagram Shania welcomed Eja in 2001

While he may share Shania's love of creating music, he has no desire to follow her on stage and perform. "He doesn't want to be a performer, so he's more in his dad's realm of things," she said In a 2017 interview with the New York Times.

Shania admitted in a separate interview with Sounds Like Nashville that she's "relieved" Eja prefers to remain behind the scenes. "He's not taking interest in being a performer, so I'm relieved about that if I was being really honest," she admitted.

"I think he'll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It's just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that's what he really wants."

She added: "He just has a quiet confidence about him. He doesn't have that extrovert ... type of personality. I think it will suit him well to be the creator."

He wrote a song on Shania's Queen of Me album

© Instagram Eja grew up to be musician like his mom

Eja had a helping hand in creating Shaina's Queen of Me album, penning the track Number One. "He wrote it a couple of years ago," Shaina previously told Audacy's Katie & Company.

"It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing."

Speaking of how their collaboration came about, Shania explained: "I really loved that particular [song]. At the time I said, 'Do you mind if I take that and play around with it for a while'. We never talked about it again.

"So, to him, he was already detached from it… I ended up taking it into the studio and I only played it to Eja when it was all done. I didn't want him to feel weird about it. It was more of a surprise to him, he was like, 'Oh gee momma I forgot about that one.'"

Revealing Eja's reaction when she told him his song had made her album, she said: "He just thinks it's cool. He's very professional about the way he goes about things. He's got his head together really well."

He has a stepsister

© Getty Shania has a stepdaughter from her marriage to Frédéric

Eja may be the only child of Shania's, but he has a stepsister, Johanna, following his mom's marriage to husband Frédéric Thiebaud in 2011.

Shania admitted in 2017 during an appearance on Lorraine that she wished she'd had more children.

"I wish I had more children," she said. "I have a beautiful stepdaughter and I have a beautiful son. I'm very happy. I just love being a parent and I would have loved to have had more kids."

He supports women

© Instagram Eja is a supporter of women

Growing up with Shania as his mom has instilled the importance of supporting women in Eja. "[Women are] not always the pillar, they're not always the rock," she said on the Allison Interviews podcast in 2020.

"It's good for sons to know that we're human and we all need each other."

She added: "I think Eja has learned, just for example, that women are completely capable of their own independence, independent decision making, independent financial support, independent dreaming.

"And also, you know I've always been a strong woman in Eja's life, but I've also reminded him often that I'm not perfect. I have my flaws and my weaknesses and that it's important to have empathy for the people there in your life."

He lives in Los Angeles

© Instagram Eja has moved out of the family home

While Shania primarily lives at her home in Lake Geneva, Eja is an LA resident having bought a $1.8 million, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in Los Feliz in 2020.

According to Variety, the 1961 mid-century modern home spans about 2,300 square feet and was extensively updated in 2014.