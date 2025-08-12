Meet Shania Twain's private stepdaughter — inside her idyllic life in Switzerland

Shania Twain may be the queen of country-pop, but to her husband Frédéric Thiébaud she's a wife, to her son Eja Lange she's a mom, and to Johanna Thiébaud, she's a loving stepmom.

The country music sensation, 59, is not just a mom to her son from her first marriage to Robert "Mutt" Lange, she's also a maternal figure to her current husband's own rarely-seen daughter.

Read on to learn more about Johanna and her life away from her famous family's spotlight…

She's Frédéric's daughter from his first marriage

Johanna was born in 2001 to Frédéric and his then-wife Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Shania knew Johanna as a child, given the couple were close with the singer and her own former husband Mutt.

© Instagram Frédéric's daughter Johanna lives a private life in Switzerland with her boyfriend

Marie-Anne was hired by Shania and Mutt to assist the singer when she started achieving fame in the '90s, and the foursome grew close as Shania and Marie-Anne became best friends. Things fell apart in 2008 between the two couples when Marie-Anne and Mutt were caught having an affair.

As their divorces were processed, Shania and Frédéric leaned on each other for support, which turned into a romantic relationship. They started dating in 2009, got engaged in 2010, and tied the knot just a month after in January 2011.

She is close with her parents plus her stepmom

The 24-year-old is not a public figure, but she does have a public social media page on which she often shares some insight into her private life, including her bond with her parents.

© Instagram She is close with her father as well as her mother Marie-Anne Thiébaud

Her very first post included photos from a trip to Japan with her father, who often leaves doting comments and likes on her posts. And in 2023, she posted a mirror selfie from a shopping expedition with her mother, a rare sighting for Marie-Anne.

She is also followed on social media by her mom Shania and her stepbrother Eja, sharing a video of herself in December 2024 spending the holidays with the pair, plus her dad.

She lives in Switzerland

While Johanna travels often, she primarily lives in Switzerland, sharing glimpses of the snow-covered mountains surrounding her home occasionally on social media with her longtime partner and their dogs.

Her Nestlé executive father is a Swiss native. He and Shania own their own home in Corseaux, overlooking Lake Geneva, while Shania also previously owned a fairytale castle estate called Château de Sully.

© Getty Images Shania and Frédéric tied the knot in 2011 after knowing each other for nearly two decades

Meet Shania's son Eja

Eja Lange, who celebrates his 25th birthday on August 12, is also private like his stepsister, although his mom has shared several glimpses into his life, particularly how it meets with her own.

Like his mom, Eja is a musician, showcasing more of an interest in the behind-the-scenes aspect of the industry like production and songwriting.

© Instagram The "You're Still the One" singer's son Eja, welcomed with ex Mutt Lange, turned 25 today

She previously told Sounds Like Nashville: "I think he'll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It's just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that's what he really wants."