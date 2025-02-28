Why Kate Hudson is raising son Ryder 'so differently' from her two young kids

Kate Hudson has perfected the art of the blended family, as she amicably co-parents her three kids alongside their devoted dads.

However, the Running Point star revealed that she learned to adopt different parenting styles for each of her children, thanks to their widely varying ages and life stages.

Kate sat down for an interview with Netflix ahead of the series' release to chat all about her children Ryder, 21, Bingham, 11 and Rani, four, explaining that she is still knee-deep in the challenges of motherhood despite her busy career.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kate Hudson reveals fiancé Danny Fujikawa stayed behind to fight LA wildfires

"I'm in it. I'm even still in it with Ryder, you know," she said. "That age, like first year in college and trying to find your feet, can be really scary for moms and dads."

"Because you're like, 'Don't go too crazy too soon. Just walk into that college and just chill the [expletive] out.' I don't want him to get too excited."

She continued: "I've got the baby, then I've got Bing, who is right about to hit his puberty, and Ryder. And seeing the thriving part of your kids as they become adults is the best success story of anything I feel like I've done."

© Kate Hudson The actress has welcomed three kids: Ryder, Bingham, and Rani

"Because I can see him loving life, and that's all you want for your kids. Because whatever and wherever you are, however it is, raising kids is challenging."

Kate explained that while she feels more secure in her parenting style, it still differs between her kids as they all have varying needs.

"So now it's kind of like, alright, well, I feel like I think I know what I'm doing," she admitted. "But they're all so different. So the way I have to raise Ryder is so different from how I'm raising Bing and Rani. It's interesting."

© Instagram Kate shared that she takes a different approach to parenting Ryder

Kate shares Ryder with her first husband, Chris Robinson. She welcomed Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and parents Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we're killing it," she told The Sunday Times of her blended family dynamic.

"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours," she added.

© Getty Images Kate and Danny have been engaged since 2021

As Ryder navigates college life away from home, the 45-year-old explained that she and Chris "just need to check in once in a while" as they let their son find his footing.

Kate added that co-parenting came easily for herself and her former partners when they starting focusing on the love they share for their kids. "For me, it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained.

"You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

© Photo: Instagram The mother of three is still friends with Ryder and Bingham's fathers

The blonde bombshell first met her fiancé Danny decades ago through her best friends, who happen to be his stepsisters.

They developed a strong friendship, yet it wasn't until 2017 that they took their relationship to the next level and made it official.

Kate and Danny got engaged in 2021 and are raising their daughter in loved-up bliss.