Kate Hudson poses in her bathtub in dynamite new photo

Kate Hudson put her bubbly, effervescent personality on full display with her latest photo.

The actress, 44, took to her Instagram with a picture of herself posing in her bathtub wearing a black swimsuit with lace accents, paired with a towel wrapped around her head and a diamond necklace.

The real bling, however, came from her slip-on heels with sparkly silver pieces to accentuate the glow, plus light makeup with additional highlights.

Kate held on to a martini glass filled with her own alcoholic brand, King St. Vodka, while laying in her bathtub, a lavish clawfoot tub with gold feet and a gold shower plus faucets, surrounded by pristine tiles and marbling.

"Redefining wet bar on National Vodka Day," she wrote alongside her bombasting image, and fans quickly began singing her praises in the comments section.

One wrote: "You are a blast!" and another said: "Oh too cute! I'll take a Lemon Drop martini!!" with a third adding: "Glamorized bathing I see," and a fourth gushing: "Hello Gorgeous!"

Earlier in the week, the Glass Onion star celebrated a very special day in the family: her youngest Rani Rose's fifth birthday.

Alongside an adorable throwback of her singing Johnny Cash's "You Are My Sunshine" to a baby Rani, Kate penned: "5 years old today! The birth of Rani was pure magic and magic is what continues. Happiest birthday to Rani Rose!"

Kate shares her daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She is also a mom to son Ryder Robinson, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 12, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In an interview with Byrdie last year, Kate, the daughter of screen legend Goldie Hawn, opened up about whether she wanted to have more children.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she says. "I've got my [then 4-year-old] and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

© Instagram The actress is a mom-of-three

She talked more about her personal philosophy for life, adding: "The thing is with kids, you have to let them be who they're meant to be," adding that a lot of her wellness routine involves checking in on them and herself.

"How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How's my relationship? Like, am I happy right now? And what do I need to be happy? Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?"

© Getty Images She's the daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn

In a previous interview with Female First, she said of motherhood: "I don't think it's ever what you expect. I mean in a sense, I knew I was going to be tired.

"Being a mom and a working mom it's never easy but no, every day, it's just crazy. It's insane. I mean, as I said, the little things that just come out of [my son's] mouth like that – you just look at him and think – is there anything that's not more fun than that?"

