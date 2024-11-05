Victoria Beckham reveals the one item she refuses to let daughter Harper borrow

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her Hermès handbag collection is off limits to her daughter Harper Beckham, even though the 13-year-old has been eyeing them up for years.

© Marc Piasecki Harper is already eyeing up mum Victoria's wardrobe

The former Spice Girl has grown her Hermès collection since 2004, when she purchased her first Birkin in a classic tan shade. Her designer-studded wardrobe now boasts several iterations of the infamous tote bag, including hot pink and lime green Birkin's, as well as black, red and orange calfskin versions.

Victoria proudly owns a limited-edition purple ostrich and burgundy crocodile model and has also extended her collection to include a handful of Hermès Kelly bags in black and purple.

According to The Guardian, Posh Spice owns around 100 iterations of the Hermès bag, with her collection estimated to be worth over £1 million. Despite her extensive assortment, Victoria refuses to share her beloved bags with her 13-year-old daughter.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the fashion mogul spoke openly about sharing her closet with her children. She said: "I'm not too precious about [my wardrobe] unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags [I say]: 'Not just yet.' I love my clothes, I look after my clothes, and they are there to be enjoyed."

© James Devaney David and Victoria welcomed Harper in 2011

However, the designer takes Harper’s interest in her wardrobe as a compliment as she revealed the younger generation often approve of her outfits. "If one of the young ones wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery because they are significantly younger than me," she added.

And it seems Harper has a growing appetite for fashion, as she hopes to follow in her mother's footsteps.

At the launch of VB's brand-new fragrance, My Reverie in New York, Harper confessed her hope for the future is to: "Create an amazing brand when I am older."

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper is poised to follow in her fashionable parents' footsteps

Despite launching her eponymous label in 2008, the now fashion and beauty empire has only recently started to make profit.

Speaking in an interview with Harper's Bazaar on Monday, Victoria said: "The company has been through so much over the last 17 years – ups, downs, restructuring… it's been quite the journey. "So, finally, to be able to say we're profitable is something I'm so proud of, because it's not an easy industry, and it's getting harder and harder. To be able to say that I'm selling clothes right now, when you look at how luxury is struggling."

The mother-daughter duo often step out in coordinated outfits to glamorous events. From exuding chic in denim ensembles, to matching in silk and lace VB slip dresses, Victoria has clearly passed down her high-fashion flair to her daughter.