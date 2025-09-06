Nicole Kidman's daughter is a style muse in crop top and killer heels during latest event

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, has become quite the style aficionado as she continues to make waves in the modeling industry. The 17-year-old was photographed serving high fashion at the Miutine Club hosted by Miutine by Miu Miu at The Twenty Two in New York City on Friday. Sunday rocked a green crop top that featured the brand’s logo embossed in white at the center, paired with tailored navy trousers. She completed the stylish look with open-toe heels, a black leather Miu Miu bag, and square-framed skinny sunglasses from the brand – a nod to Y2K fashion.

The rising model styled her brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup was kept natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip. The Miu Miu muse took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself taken at the event. "Thank you for having me to celebrate MIUTINE by @miumiu at the Miutine Club last night #miutinebydefinition #miumiubeauty," she penned in the caption.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose rocked a crop top and tailored pants

Sunday is no stranger to the high fashion scene and made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said. "The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling," added Sunday.

© Getty Images for Miu Miu Beauty Sunday Rose attended the Miutine Club event

The teenager has also been vocal about how her mom helped shape her personal style. "Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different," she told Nylon Magazine. "Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection. Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world."

© Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON Sunday Rose for NYLON Magazine

Despite her rising career, Sunday is still a typical teen, navigating the same school-related worries as many her age. "So at my first show, while I was walking, I was actually just thinking about the amount of schoolwork I was going to have to make up! I was really just hoping my teachers would let me have a couple days when I got back," she admitted.

Sunday also shared that her mother, Nicole, only permitted her to begin modeling once she turned 16. "There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," she explained.