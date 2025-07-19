Nicole Kidman shows off endless legs in stockings and bodysuit

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to a sleek, monochromatic look – and this time, she takes center stage in a striking high-fashion campaign.

The 58-year-old exuded chic as she fronted Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2025 collection, serving fierce fashion in a series of striking campaign shots. The Oscar-winning actress stunned in a dramatic long-sleeved black bodysuit that featured an asymmetrical floor-length skirt cascading down one side. The bold look was completed with a plunging neckline, sheer black tights, and sharp pointed-toe heels.

In one striking photograph, the star is seen standing confidently atop a table, clutching a sleek black leather Rodeo handbag – the statement piece of the campaign. Additional images from the shoot showcased Nicole seated gracefully on the floor in an elegant black coat dress, and later, lounging on a bed in a sultry black lace gown for an alluring look.

Photographed by Juergen Teller, Balenciaga’s campaign reimagines his iconic 1999 series The Clients as a "cross-sectional representation of Balenciaga's couture clientele". Other notable names featured include Claudia Schiffer, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Isabelle Huppert.

© GC Images Nicole Kidman at Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show

"The talents wear looks from the Winter 25 Collection – a multifaceted representation of the wardrobe," said the house in the press release. "The looks complement and contrast the hotel’s ornate interiors, creating a deliberate tension emphasized through Teller’s distinctive, unfiltered visual language."

Accompanying the campaign is a short video directed by Juergen where he "reflects on his process and approach to image-making" via an audio commentary set against clips of the stars.

"This is another Balenciaga video, this time in a hotel," he shares.

Nicole's affiliation with Balenciaga

Nicole's appearance in the star-studded campaign comes as no surprise considering her sartorial agenda has long been intertwined with the Spanish fashion house. Nicole oozed elegance in a Balenciaga gown that was originally designed in 1952 for the 2025 Met Gala.

The black, strapless garment boasted a corseted waist and a picot-edged basque crafted from silk organza. Satin bows were adorned onto the bodice while the look was accessorized with a lace scarf, black spandex jersey gloves, and pointed-toe pumps.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala

"Balenciaga is a house that has developed and evolved in such a specific way over the years," she told Vogue.

"When Demna sent me this sketch, I was inspired by the way he was able to take such a beautiful piece from the house’s past and modernise it in a way that felt so uniquely me."

She continued: "When I spoke to Anna [Wintour], she shared with me that the red carpet theme was 'Tailored For You,' and this dress embodies that."

"From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine."

Nicole's stylish moments

© Getty Images Leather look

© Getty Images Gold girl

© Getty Red lace

© Getty Images Sleek suit