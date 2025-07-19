Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman shows off endless legs in stockings and bodysuit
Nicole Kidman during the Kering Women in Motion Talk with Nicole Kidman at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

The actress is Balenciaga's muse

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman is no stranger to a sleek, monochromatic look – and this time, she takes center stage in a striking high-fashion campaign.

The 58-year-old exuded chic as she fronted Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2025 collection, serving fierce fashion in a series of striking campaign shots. The Oscar-winning actress stunned in a dramatic long-sleeved black bodysuit that featured an asymmetrical floor-length skirt cascading down one side. The bold look was completed with a plunging neckline, sheer black tights, and sharp pointed-toe heels.

In one striking photograph, the star is seen standing confidently atop a table, clutching a sleek black leather Rodeo handbag – the statement piece of the campaign. Additional images from the shoot showcased Nicole seated gracefully on the floor in an elegant black coat dress, and later, lounging on a bed in a sultry black lace gown for an alluring look. 

Photographed by Juergen Teller, Balenciaga’s campaign reimagines his iconic 1999 series The Clients as a "cross-sectional representation of Balenciaga's couture clientele". Other notable names featured include Claudia Schiffer, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Isabelle Huppert. 

Nicole Kidman arrives at Balenciaga during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026© GC Images
Nicole Kidman at Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show

"The talents wear looks from the Winter 25 Collection – a multifaceted representation of the wardrobe," said the house in the press release. "The looks complement and contrast the hotel’s ornate interiors, creating a deliberate tension emphasized through Teller’s distinctive, unfiltered visual language."

Accompanying the campaign is a short video directed by Juergen where he "reflects on his process and approach to image-making" via an audio commentary set against clips of the stars. 

"This is another Balenciaga video, this time in a hotel," he shares.

Balenciaga Winter 25 Campaign

Nicole's affiliation with Balenciaga

Nicole's appearance in the star-studded campaign comes as no surprise considering her sartorial agenda has long been intertwined with the Spanish fashion house. Nicole oozed elegance in a Balenciaga gown that was originally designed in 1952 for the 2025 Met Gala

The black, strapless garment boasted a corseted waist and a picot-edged basque crafted from silk organza. Satin bows were adorned onto the bodice while the look was accessorized with a lace scarf, black spandex jersey gloves, and pointed-toe pumps. 

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala

"Balenciaga is a house that has developed and evolved in such a specific way over the years," she told Vogue

"When Demna sent me this sketch, I was inspired by the way he was able to take such a beautiful piece from the house’s past and modernise it in a way that felt so uniquely me."

She continued: "When I spoke to Anna [Wintour], she shared with me that the red carpet theme was 'Tailored For You,' and this dress embodies that." 

"From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine."

Nicole's stylish moments

Nicole Kidman during the Kering Women in Motion Talk with Nicole Kidman at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Leather look

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Gold girl

Nicole Kidman posed in red dress© Getty

Red lace

Nicole Kidman in Tom Ford suit© Getty Images

Sleek suit

Nicole Kidman attends "Holland" Nashville special screening at Belcourt Theatre on March 25, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

Elegant number

