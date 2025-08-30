Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose looks striking in must-see supermodel photos

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, is proving once more that she has all the qualities of a supermodel in the making. The 17-year-old unveiled a new set of striking, high-fashion photographs via Instagram on Friday. Captured through the lens of Simon Thistle and styled by Jermaine Ampomah, Sunday posed with effortless poise for a sophisticated editorial shoot. In the first image, the teenager locks eyes with the camera in a fierce pose, wearing a black leather jacket with an off-the-shoulder neckline paired with a dramatic maxi skirt embellished with croc-effect detailing.

Styled by hair expert Thomas Albert Stayton, Sunday's brunette locks were left down as she showcased her natural curls. Meanwhile, Nicole's daughter's makeup was left natural and radiant by Luz Giraldo. In the next photograph, the model was seated on a stool in a navy lace dress as she gazed directly into the camera with intensity. One of the other photos took on a much lighter tone and featured Sunday in a yellow dress adorned with floral detailing and mesh trims. The soft sage green backdrop provided a striking contrast, while a bold golden statement choker completed her look.

© Jacopo M. Raule Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

Sunday's modeling career

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

It’s been a big year for the teenager, who recently starred in a new campaign for Swiss watchmaker Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection. Sunday is clearly following in her mother’s footsteps as Nicole has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2005. Sunday made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said.

© Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON Sunday Rose for NYLON Magazine

Sunday, whose dad is Keith Urban, recently opened up to Nylon about making her mark on the industry. "Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different," she shared. "Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection. Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world."

Sunday also addressed the downsides of the modeling world. "Fashion is so subjective, and everyone has an opinion about everything," she explained. "The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my experience is to enjoy each moment as it comes, be grateful for the opportunities as I get them, and focus on bettering myself each time I get hired."