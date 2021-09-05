Nicole Kidman marks emotional day with her family in Australia The Nine Perfect Strangers star is incredibly close to her mom and sister

Nicole Kidman spent the majority of the pandemic in Australia – where she was raised by her doting parents Janelle and Antony.

And on Sunday, the Nine Perfect Strangers star and her sister Antonia Kidman marked an emotional day – Australian Father's Day.

The day was bittersweet for the siblings, who lost their father in September 2014. Antony died suddenly at the age of 75 after collapsing in a Singapore restaurant.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman gives rare interview about her children

Over the weekend, Antonia - a journalist – shared a heartfelt tribute to her dad in a column for 9Honey, and shared details of her piece with her followers on Instagram.

Alongside a preview of the column featuring a childhood photo of her with her father, the mother-of-six wrote: "I've been thinking about my dad a lot lately.

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia paid tribute to their late dad on Australian Father's Day

"He was such a beautiful man and I'm so lucky to have had the time I had with him. See link in my bio for the piece I wrote about him for 9Honey. Happy Father's Day to all the dads."

In Antonia's column, she gave an incredible insight into their family dynamics, praising her dad for being a "good husband and lovely father".

"His position as the sole male in our very feminine family was a powerful and integral one – I do not think we understood the full force of his role until he was gone," she wrote.

Nicole Kidman's dad Antony Kidman died suddenly in 2014

The Australian journalist added that she, Nicole and their mother have since been forced to adjust to a world without Antony, but that the void will "always remain".

Nicole often references her dad in interviews too and last year while talking to WSJ. Magazine, she touched upon her close relationship with him during a quick-fire round of questions for the publication

The Hours star had been asked who she would choose to have dinner with – dead or alive – and said that she would always pick her dad.

The Undoing star with her mom Janelle

"My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said.

In the interview, Nicole also opened up about her relationship with her mother and sister. Discussing her upbringing and being surrounded by strong women, she said: "I was raised pretty much [by women], I had a wonderful father, but the sex in our family is female. I have a sister, I have daughters, I have a very strong mother, I have aunts."

The mother-of-four even has a secret language with Antonia, which her The Undoing co-star Hugh Grant has previously described as "intimidating".

